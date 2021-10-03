It's Sunday today, which means it is time to update you, folks, with the TOP social media stars from the TV world. Today, we have a lot amazing list of celebrities on the list today. Without further ado, let's have a dekko at the TV Instagrammers of the week here: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: ‘Sidharth Shukla sir ko tribute nahi diya, flop hi hoga’ Fans slam makers for not remembering the season 13 winner – view Twitter reactions

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 actor Shaheer Sheikh shared a reel video with his on-screen son, Aayush. The fun reel video features attempting the switching reel which seems like a fun challenge. Check out their amazing reel video here:

Rupali Ganguly shared two videos from the sets of Anupamaa in which we can see Baa aka Alpana Buch on Sukhbir's Ishq Tera Tadpaave. Rupali and Alpana took the opportunity to steal the dance floor as Vanraj aka Sudhsnahu Pandey and Anuj aka .

On Mouni Roy's birthday this week, the actress got a pooch as a birthday surprise. Media reports state that Mouni Roy's rumoured beau Suraj Nambiar got her the pet dog. "My baby boy Theo.. the best surprise amongst soooo many…So so happy!!!!!" Mouni captioned the post. Check it out here:

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna shared two amazing reels on her gram recently. In one of the reels, we saw Surbhi attempting the expression game. And in another video, she was seen lipsynching the song Joote De Do, both the parts. The videos are sooo cool that you'll fall in love with her all over again! Check them out here:

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash shared a reel video in which she was seen dancing to and 's song Dhadak Dhadak from . It's because she was super excited to begin her journey inside the house of Bigg Boss 15. Check out the cool video here:

Bigg Boss OTT and now Bigg Boss 15 contestant Shamita Shetty conducted a live session with her Bigg Boss OTT connection and friend Raqesh Bapat. All the fans of ShaRa were pretty happy on seeing them together. Check out the full live video here:

On-screen aunt and niece jodi, Kavya-Nandini are soul sisters in real life. We are talking about Madalsa Sharma and Anagha Bhosale. The two gorgeous ladies attempted the besties challenge. Check out the pictures here: