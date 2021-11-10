Shehnaaz Gill has completed 6 years in the world of entertainment. She began her acting/modelling journey in the entertainment world with Shiv Di Kitaab, 6 years ago in 2015. And since she featured in several music videos, sang songs and even featured in films. Her latest stint was in Honsla Rakh also starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa in which she played Sweety. Shehnaaz's powerful acting chops in Honsla Rakh was widely appreciated by the masses. The actress, however, is grieving the demise of her dear friend who was also rumoured to be her boyfriend, actor Sidharth Shukla. And in the midst of this, Shehnaaz's fans are trying everything possible to cheer Shehnaaz up. And they have found one with her completion of 6 years in the industry. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Shocking! Raqesh Bapat gets out of the house due to medical emergency, rushed to hospital – read deets

Shehnaazians are trending 'GLORIOUS 6 YEARS OF SHEHNAAZ' on Twitter as you read this. There happens to be a funny story behind it as some have begun trending 'GLORIOUS 6 YEAR OF SHEHNAAZ' instead of 'YEARS'. Anyway, they are celebrating her journey from Shiv Di Kitaab to Honsla Rakh. And the fans have found a link to Sidharth Shukla here too. Shehnaaz made her debut with Shiv Di Kitaab and interestingly, Sidharth played Shiv in Balika Vadhu. Fans have noted the same. Check out their tweets here: Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Fans bored with Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra's romance in Bigg Boss 15, Kapil Sharma makes Amitabh Bachchan wait for hours, Divyanka Tripathi on body positivity and more

Konsa 5th class ka bache ne bnayi tagline ye ?? ? GLORIOUS 6 YEARS OF SHEHNAAZ pic.twitter.com/OHujJApwQH — ✨Ek Tarfa ✨ (@Tera_Rishtedar) November 9, 2021

Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Ekta Kapoor announces Naagin 6; Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu trolled for Squid Game themed birthday party for daughters and more

6 years back, on this day 9Nov...

She stepped into this industry

Never to look back!!

To win hearts !!

To Rule!! No doubt she's known as Queen of Hearts ruling n winning!!#ShehnaazGill @ishehnaaz_gill ❤️❤️ GLORIOUS 6 YEAR OF SHEHNAAZ pic.twitter.com/8NOvHTS9yi — Rimi (@Rimi11111) November 10, 2021

Thank you #ShehnaazGill for come in our life❤️ GLORIOUS 6 YEARS OF SHEHNAAZ pic.twitter.com/0m5gtoiTLr — Umer Abbasi (@TheStudentHub1) November 10, 2021

In These 6 Years She Has Experienced So Many Things in Her Artistic Life, however Hardwork, Dedication and Confidence Were the Foremost Points and See Where She is Today⭐ The Name #ShehnaazGill is Famous All Over The Globe, As She's Ruling ♥️♥️ "GLORIOUS 6 YEAR OF SHEHNAAZ" pic.twitter.com/UNlePFz8N3 — Sidnaaz FC (@Sidnaaz00652081) November 9, 2021

#ShehnaazGiIl GLorious 6 years of shehnaaz gill .my baby you are the my most special one .happy 6 years love u .awaiting for more years with you .meri jaan may u be more successfull in your life andalways keep smiling @ishehnaaz_gill — Nanju Swathi (@NanjuSwathi) November 9, 2021

GLORIOUS 6 YEARS OF SHEHNAAZ ❤

i love you darling ❤ @ishehnaaz_gill pic.twitter.com/LqHgb44jc1 — Sakshi Dua (@SakshiDua16) November 9, 2021

Ek din Punjab ki Katrina Kaif ki tag le kar ayi thi jo ladki, aaj use world“Shehnaaz Kaur Gill"ke naam se janti hai♥️That's the success she earned✊ Proud of you darling? @ishehnaaz_gill Keep rocking & stay strong? You're our Sherni? GLORIOUS 6 YEAR OF SHEHNAAZ https://t.co/lGnB7sl2QW — Shehnaaz Kaur Gill Shukla ❤️ (@SnehanjaliBehe5) November 10, 2021

Tell your heart every morning, you deserve to be happy GLORIOUS 6 YEAR OF SHEHNAAZ#ShehnaazGill #ShehnaazGillTheNextBigThing — wafaa (@wafaa066) November 10, 2021

It's her era, and she's SHEHNAAZ KAUR GILL ? The next big thing @ishehnaaz_gill #Shenaazians Keep shining ✨ darling ? GLORIOUS 6 YEAR OF SHEHNAAZ https://t.co/mc3eKXfna2 — Shehnaaz Kaur Gill Shukla ❤️ (@SnehanjaliBehe5) November 10, 2021

Lots of love and good wishes ❤?#ShehnaazGiIl

GLORIOUS 6 YEARS OF SHEHNAAZ pic.twitter.com/jZc3rXbOk4 — Mohit Dev (@MohitDe36645336) November 9, 2021

I haven't seen such cutie ever in my life. whenever I saw you, a broad smile comes on my face automatically. This is what you are sana❣️ GLORIOUS 6 YEARS OF SHEHNAAZ ❣️❣️#SHEHNAAZISLOVE pic.twitter.com/sZsxIonNeM — Puja (@Puja98064754) November 9, 2021

Shehnaaz Gill's fame rose hundreds of folds after her stint in Bigg Boss 13 with Sidharth Shukla. The Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif fell in love with the handsome hunk Sidharth whilst inside the house. She considered him to be his family. Recently, Shehnaaz paid a tribute to Sidharth with a heart-touching Tu Yaheen Hai song.