Shehnaaz Gill has completed 6 years in the world of entertainment. She began her acting/modelling journey in the entertainment world with Shiv Di Kitaab, 6 years ago in 2015. And since she featured in several music videos, sang songs and even featured in films. Her latest stint was in Honsla Rakh also starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa in which she played Sweety. Shehnaaz's powerful acting chops in Honsla Rakh was widely appreciated by the masses. The actress, however, is grieving the demise of her dear friend who was also rumoured to be her boyfriend, actor Sidharth Shukla. And in the midst of this, Shehnaaz's fans are trying everything possible to cheer Shehnaaz up. And they have found one with her completion of 6 years in the industry. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Shocking! Raqesh Bapat gets out of the house due to medical emergency, rushed to hospital – read deets
Shehnaazians are trending 'GLORIOUS 6 YEARS OF SHEHNAAZ' on Twitter as you read this. There happens to be a funny story behind it as some have begun trending 'GLORIOUS 6 YEAR OF SHEHNAAZ' instead of 'YEARS'. Anyway, they are celebrating her journey from Shiv Di Kitaab to Honsla Rakh. And the fans have found a link to Sidharth Shukla here too. Shehnaaz made her debut with Shiv Di Kitaab and interestingly, Sidharth played Shiv in Balika Vadhu. Fans have noted the same. Check out their tweets here: Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Fans bored with Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra's romance in Bigg Boss 15, Kapil Sharma makes Amitabh Bachchan wait for hours, Divyanka Tripathi on body positivity and more
Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Ekta Kapoor announces Naagin 6; Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu trolled for Squid Game themed birthday party for daughters and more
Shehnaaz Gill's fame rose hundreds of folds after her stint in Bigg Boss 13 with Sidharth Shukla. The Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif fell in love with the handsome hunk Sidharth whilst inside the house. She considered him to be his family. Recently, Shehnaaz paid a tribute to Sidharth with a heart-touching Tu Yaheen Hai song.
