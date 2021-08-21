is all set to return to Super dancer Chapter 4 tonight and her fans cannot keep calm. The actress kept away from the show for a while after her husband, Raj Kundra, was arrested last month for allegedly producing and distributing pornographic content. Shilpa Shetty had a tough time after Raj was arrested. The actress had asked everyone to let the law take its course and not embroil her family into the controversy. Now, as she returns to Super Dancer Chapter 4 Shilpa Shetty has been grabbing headlines again. The actress's promos videos are going viral on social media like a wildfire. In a recent promo of Super Dancer Chapter 4, we see Shilpa turning emotional on seeing her Anshika's performance on Rani Lakshmibai. The actress was moved to tears with her powerful act and went on to talk about how women have to suffer for their rights and their individuality after her husband. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 poster, Anurag Basu misses Shilpa Shetty on the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 4 and more

Praising Anshika after her performance and while talking about the social stigma around women, Shilpa Shetty said, "Main Jhansi ki Rani ke baare mein jab bhi sunti hu, mujhe aise lagta hai ke samaj ka chehra dikta hai. Kyun ki aaj bhi, aurat ko apne haq ke liye, apne pati ke baad, ladai ladni padti hai, apne asistva ke liye, apne bachcho ke liye. (Every time I listen about Jhansi Ki Rani, I feel like I can see the society's face because even today, women have to fight for their rights, after their husbands, fight for their entity, and for their children.) This story, it gives us women the power to fight and she fought with her life. Jhansi ki Rani was really a superwoman." Have a dekko at her video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Back when Shilpa had released a statement after Raj Kundra's arrest, she had requested the media portal as a mother "o respect our privacy for my children's sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same." Here's here post: