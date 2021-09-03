SHOCKING! SidNaaz fan slips into partial coma after learning about Sidharth Shukla's demise

Yesterday, we all lost one gem of a person, Sidharth Shukla. His demise came as a huge shock to everyone. It is still unbelievable to a lot of people. A lot of fans are in that denial Sidharth Shukla is no more. The actor passed away yesterday after suffering a heart attack. Reports stated that he had taken his medicines and slept, never to wake up again. And now, there are reports stating that he passed away on Shehnaaz Gill's lap. A Times of India report states that Sidharth slept on Shehnaaz's lap for comfort after he complained of uneasiness. And he never woke up again. He was rushed to the hospital and was declared dead upon arrival. The news is devastating to many. Also Read - RIP Sidharth Shukla: 'Shehnaaz Gill is very disturbed', reveals Bigg Boss ex-contestant Jasleen Matharu

Sidharth Shukla has millions of admirers who dote on him like anything. And this news would have shattered them like anything. Sidharth's friend, Dr. Jayesh Thaker revealed that a fan of SidNaaz was found unconscious in the bathroom after hearing his demise news. Jayesh took to his Twitter handle and asked SidNaaz fan's to not be alone and talk to their family members. "Guys, talk to your family & friends, dont stay alone, one of the SidNaaz fan is hospitalized last night as found unconscious in washroom... Kindly take care of yourself... Pray for her...!!" He tweeted.

He shared an update later revealing that doctors have said that the fan has slipped into a partial coma. "Getwell soon. Doctor said she is under partial coma due to excessive stress her pupil & limbs are not responding, i want every fan admires and supporters to stay calm, stop thinking much, and distract your mind, i knw its not easy. Bt u will have to let Sidharth go." He shared. Check out his tweets here:

This is beyond tragic. We hope she recovers soon and God gives her the strength to overcome her grief. Sidharth Shukla is survived by his mother and his sister.