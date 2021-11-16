'Tis the wedding season in the entertainment industry! Just yesterday, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa got married in a beautiful traditional wedding ceremony in Chandigarh. And today (16 November 2021), Kundali Bhagya's Preeta aka Shraddha Arya is going to tie the knot with her beau Rahul Sharma. Her pre-wedding festivities are happening in a full swing already. Her friends and family have all gathered in Delhi where the wedding is going to take place. And now, the latest pictures from Shraddha Arya's Mehendi Ceremony has hit the internet. The actress makes for a gorgeous bride-to-be in a multi-colour lehenga. Shraddha shared a couple of pictures in which she is seen flaunting her henna. The Dream Girl actress is seen blushing and gushing in the pictures. "The Easiest YES I’ve ever said!" She captioned the post. Check it out here: Also Read - Trending TV News today: Sidharth Shukla supports Shehnaaz Gill as fandom wars turn nasty, Aishwarya Sharma on getting hate comments for posting pictures with Neil Bhatt and more

Shraddha Arya's Mehendi ceremony was attended by her friends such as Shashank Vyas, Heena Parmar, Anjum Fakih, Neha Adhvik Mahajan to name a few. Check out the pictures of the bride-to-be Shraddha Arya's Mehendi ceremony here:

Balika Vadhu actor Shashank Vyas posed with the bride and captioned it saying, "You look stunning today. May you always be this beautiful and happy! I wish you the best of luck with your wedding!"

Shraddha on-screen sister Anjum Fakih shared a couple of posts too. She posed with Shraddha in one and shared a video of herself and Shashank dancing during her Mehendi ceremony. "Babul ka aangan ho, Ya ho sasural, Meri Di Yuhi chehekti rahe…, Unke haanthon ki mehendi, Yuhi mehekti rahe…"

Supriya Pathak who plays Shraddha's on-screen mother and her on-screen nemesis, Ruhi Chaturvedi was also present.