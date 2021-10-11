has been ageing backwards. And her pictures and videos that go viral on Instagram and other social networks are proof of the same. Now, a couple of days ago, it was Shweta's daughter, Palak Tiwari's birthday. And the two of them with Reyaansh went on a little getaway it seems. Thereupon, the mother-daughter duo had loads of fun. The reel videos shared by the two of them on their social media handles are proof of the same. Talking about the videos, the one shared by Shweta on her gram is a birthday wish for Palak. It also features Reyaansh who seems to be amused by the dance of his mother and elder sister. "B’day dance with my Princess @palaktiwarii," the Mere Dad Ki Dulhann actress captioned the post. It's an adorable video in which we see Shweta in a top and shorts whereas Paak is seen in a halter neck colourful dress. They literally look like sisters in the video a fact that was pointed out by lots of fans. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor proves that once a BOSS-LADY, always a boss-lady as she steals the show at Lakme Fashion Week 2021 grand finale – view pics and videos

"Awesome aap toh mumma lag hee nahi rahe Palak k," one fan wrote, while another commented, "OMG. Who is daughter and who is mother. Really confused. Mujhe toh Santoor ka add yaad aagaya." "U r elder sister of Palak... Don't lie that u r mother of her..." yet another fan commented. "Which one is mom ???" a lot of fans asked in the comments of Palak's video post as well. Check out the vides below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii)

Meanwhile, recently the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress had opened up on being a busy mother. Shweta and Abhinav Kohli have been in a feud over Reyyansh. Abhinav had called her a careless mother for leaving her son behind to shoot Khatron Ke Khiladi. Shweta had defended herself saying that she is working for her family.