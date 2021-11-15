A video has been circulating in the news and social media of Shehnaaz Gill from her Honsla Rakh promotions. Shehnaaz who had been grieving the demise of her dear friend Sidharth Shukla had resumed her professional commitments for her Punjabi film with Diljit Dosanjh. The actress was visibly devastated. Her blank look and swollen eyes had grabbed the attention of the masses. And now, a video clip from the promotions during which Shehnaaz broke down is going viral. She was seen crying her eyes out and calling out her mother. Diljit who was sitting beside her comforted her. Also Read - Afghanistan's star cricketer Rashid Khan sends strength to Shehnaaz Gill on the release of Tu Yaheen Hai; Rubina Dilaik, Karan Kundrra, Aly Goni offer support
Shocked upon learning that the sensitive video is going viral, Shehnaaz Gill's fans have come out in support of the actress. Paparazzi Viral Bhayani shared the news of the same on his Instagram with a picture of Shehnaaz and Diljit from the sets of Honsla Rakh. He said, "A video of #shehnaazgill breaking down during the #honslarakh promotions has gone viral. Shehnaaz breaks down thinking about #sidharthshukla and #diljitdosanjh is seen embracing her. But it has not gone down well with her fans and they are uniting to inform everyone not to use that clip. Fans only want to see her back happy and they care so much for her. Respect." Also Read - Honsla Rakh box office collection: Shehnaaz Gill-Diljit Dosanjh's film earns Rs 38.15 crore in 11 days to become no. 1 'North Indian film of the year'
Shehnaazians just want to see her happy and back to her craft, her work. A social media user commented saying, "It was very unethical and unprofessional of the interviewer to have leaked that video of her breaking down. It’s a new low in journalism where someone’s vulnerable side and loss was made public to gather eyeballs and more views. Fans are more sensitive and respectful than these media people. May God give #shehnaazgill lot of strength and courage to come out of this loss and only get genuine love and support. #sidnaaz #sidharthshukla #shehnaazgill." Check out their reactions here: Also Read - Deepika Padukone, Ayushmaan Khurrana, Disha Patani and other Bollywood stars who 'purple' BTS and are a part of the ARMY
Meanwhile, she recently shared an ad video on her gram which is going viral. Shehnaaz's fans are happy to see her back on Instagram.
Shehnaaz's fans are truly very devoted to the actress. Sidharth Shukla passed away on 2nd September after suffering from a heart attack.
