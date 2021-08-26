Shilpa Shetty vows to not let the on-going Raj Kundra pornography case dent her spirit! Here's how â€“ view pic

Shilpa Shetty who recently returned to Super Dancer Chapter 4 shared a story on her Instagram handle and promised herself to 'live every moment fully' amidst the ongoing Raj Kundra case. Check out Shilpa Shetty's Instagram story below: