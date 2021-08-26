Last week, resumed shooting for the TV show, Super Dancer Chapter 4. The actress had been missing from the shoot of the same for about a month post her husband, Raj Kundra's arrest in an alleged pornography case. Shilpa Shetty maintained a dignified silence over the same and have urged everyone to not make it a media trial. The actress has been slowly getting back to shoots and managing her professional commitments as well as her personal life. She recently shared a post on her Instagram stories in which she promised herself to 'live every moment fully'. For the unversed, the Hungama 2 actress is an avid reader. She posted a picture of a quote from the book that talked about 'Time Out'. The quote read thus: "Even if we could call a time out when life becomes stressful, would we really want to? Our life's clock keeps ticking no matter what. The only thing we truly have is time. Better to live every moment than to lose that time forever. As much as I may want to call a time out in my life, I will live every moment as fully as I can." She posted a gif that said 'liv every moment'. Have a dekko at the same shot of the same here: Also Read - Super Dancer 4: Amid Raj Kundra's porn films case, fans share their opinion on whether Shilpa Shetty should return as the judge of the show or not â€“ view poll result

Also Read - Hungama 2 movie review: Netizens react to Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Meezan Jafri and Pranitha Subhash starrer with memes and more

A couple of days ago, while sharing her comeback to Super Dancer Chapter 4 look, Shilpa Shetty had captioned her post saying, "There is no force more powerful than a woman determined to rise." The actress who recently made a comeback to the films as well has Nikamma in her kitty that also stars Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley Setia to name a few. Also Read - Raj Kundra porn films case: Shilpa Shetty URGES fans to watch her new movie Hungama 2; says 'The film should not suffer'

Coming to the Raj Kundra pornography case, the businessman was arrested in July. Sherlyn Chopra alleged that Raj Kundra's company and his associates had threatened her to sign a contract with them.