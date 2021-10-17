It's Sunday today, which means it's time to compile a list of celebrities who rocked social media through their amazing posts. Thankfully, the Indian and Hindi TV industry is huge. Every day celebrities keep sharing reels and pictures on social media. Let's check out who grabbed attention with their posts this week: Also Read - TRP Report Week 40: Bigg Boss 15 fails to get love from the audience; Anupamaa keeps ruling the chart

Surbhi Chandna

Naagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna shared a couple of pictures from her Maldivian stay with a funny yet relatable caption. Surbhi is a total Pataakha and goofy at the same time. The sun was shining brightly and the actress was not able to keep her eyes open so she captioned the post related to the same. "Okay Click Quick before i Tan and i can barely keep my eyes open Click Quick Yaaaar #swipeleft," read the caption.

Nia Sharma and 's new song, Garbe Ki Raat released recently. The actress shared a shared post with Gia Vanessa Snow, and Teejay Sidhu's youngest daughter. Gia's post read, "My babygirl, Slowly you'll start meeting more and more of our friends. Many of them are a constant.. ones who first loved your sisters.. and are now excited to meet YOU.. like Nia Masi! You will grow up with these people, create memories with them. I love that despite being sleepy, you were still so curious! Always the adventurer! I love you, Mom. PS : Congrats on this very cool track #garbekiraat @rahulvaidyarkv @niasharma90!"

Shweta Tiwari's latest photoshoot went viral on social media. The mother of two seems to be ageing backwards. She looks like a 22-year-old youngster. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant shared some happening photoshoot pictures with a caption that read, "Shy..?Quiet..? Yes..Maybe.. But definitely NOT weak..!"

Nakuul and Jankee's 8-month-old Sufi recently dropped by on the sets of his father's TVC shoot. He had a blast and the experience of the same was penned by both mother-father on their gram. Sufi found a friend in . Check out the pictures below:

Anupamaa's Anuj Kapadia aka Gaurav Khanna shared a reel video with . Romance seems to be in the air as they both groove to , and 's Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam from Duplicate. Check out the fun reel here:

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3's Sonakshi Bose Dixit is getting the hang of reels and is acing the game too! She grooved to the viral reel of In Da Ghetto with her peeps. "Always late with trends! But here we are with my peeps @jermaine_fernandes @sparky_steezy and Camera wooo man @amber.hnaqvi #trend #ghetto #ghettodance," she captioned the post. Check it out here:

Mohsin Khan

actor Mohsin Khan celebrates his birthday on 26th October. However, it seems that his birthday celebrations have already commenced. The actor shared pictures with his family of his birthday celebrations. "Celebrating Pre Birthday !!" He captioned it.

The Bong beauty shared some uber-hot pictures on her Instagram handle recently. It looks like an off-shoulder blingy bodycon dress. It came with a plunging neckline. Mouni's smokey-eyed glam look stole the show.