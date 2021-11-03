Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Disha Vakani's Net Worth will leave you shell-shocked!

Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dayaben aka is missing from the TV show, however, it doesn't mean that her popularity has diminished in any way. Disha Vakani has immortalised the character in everyone's hearts and how! For years now, Disha has been missing from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress went on a maternity break and did not return. Fans are awaiting her return badly. Talking about her popularity, the actress created a place in everyone's hearts with her portrayal of Dayaben, Jethalal aka 's wife in the show. Her uniqueness and quirkiness are being missed on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Today, we will have a dekko at the Net Worth of Disha Vakani Also Read - Sidharth Shukla came to receive his mom, relatives at airport and his caring gesture towards them is winning hearts – watch video

The actress back when she was shooting for the show, was said to earn about 1 to 1.5 lakhs per episode. It is reported that her monthly income back in 2017 was about Rs 20 lakhs per month. For her role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Disha got widespread acclaim and awards. Apart from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Disha has several TV shows and films to her credit. She was seen in films such as Devdas, Mangal Pandey: The Rising, Jodhaa Akbar, C Kkompany, to name a few. In television, she has worked in TV shows such as Khichdi, Hero Bhakti Hi Shakti Hai, Aahat to name a few. Apart from that, Disha has been a part of some TVCs and brands too.

The actress' net worth is estimated to be about $5 million which when converted to INR is Rs 37 crores. Disha is said to own BMW. Disha is said to be a graduate with a major in dramatic arts. Disha Vakani married Mayur Padia in 2015. They welcomed a baby girl, Stuti in November 2017.