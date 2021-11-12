Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular TV shows in the country. The cast and the props from the show are extremely popular amongst the loyal fans of the show. Be it Bhide's scooter or Popatlal's umbrella, everything has a huge value. Now, these past days the show's cast members Munmun Dutta aka Babita and Palak Sidhwani aka Sonu grabbed headlines for buying a new house in the city. And now, Gurucharan Singh who earlier played Sodhi on the show has made headlines. This time it's his selfie that's going viral on social media. That's because it features Rolls Royce. You read that right. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal aka Mrs Sodhi bids emotional farewell to former costars Gurucharan Singh and Neha Mehta

In the picture, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh is seen clicking a selfie with a swanky grey Rolls Royce. Fans are wondering whether he has bought it or is just posing alongside it. The actor has put up a gift emoticon in the caption which has sparked off rumours that he has bought it. In case you don't know, Gurucharan Singh had been vacationing in Dubai. It may happen that he would have really bought it or just clicked a picture. Only Singh can spill the beans. The actor was associated with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for the last 13 years. He quit the show just last year due to some creative differences. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Balvinder Singh Suri opens up on replacing Gurucharan Singh as Sodhi, says, 'It is once in a lifetime opportunity'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gurucharan Singh sodhi - GCS (@sodhi_gcs)

Coming back to his post, fans of the actor and the show who are missing him have reminded him of Sodhi's jeep on the show. They have compared it to Rolls Royce saying, "Aap ki jeep ke samne kuch bhi nhi hai." Another fan said, " Pajji #rollsroyce आपके सामने कुछ भी नहीं (Brother, Rolls Royce is nothing in front of you)" Yet another fan commented, "Ab sodi garage par rolls Royce bhi ATI he." A lot of fans have requested him to come back on the show. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Shah Rukh Khan's Dil Toh Pagal Hai co-star Balwinder Singh Suri begins shooting as Roshan Singh Sodhi in the show?