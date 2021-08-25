Munmun Dutta who is popularly known as Babitaji from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah had been missing for a while. The actress' name had been embroiled in a controversy when she unintentionally used a casteist slur in an interview. And ever since Munmun Dutta had been missing from the episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. It was said that the current track did not need her presence and hence she was not shooting for the show. However, it's time to rejoice all you Babitaji fans as Munmun Dutta has begun shooting for the show. Uh-huh, you read that right. After about 2 months, the actress has returned to the show. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Munmun Dutta to resume shooting soon? Iyer aka Tanuj Mahashabde answers

As per a report in ETimes, Munmun resumed a couple of days ago. Meanwhile, the current track of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will feature the vaccination process. And Munmun's character, Babita, would play a pivotal role in highlighting the importance of getting vaccinated amidst the pandemic. Talking about the controversy, Munmun Dutta had issued a statement apologizing for the usage of slur. After which it was reported by ETimes that the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah had been asked to sign an undertaking that asked them to refrain from using foul languages. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi on resuming work soon: We have already finalised some interesting scripts

Meanwhile, due to her absence from the show, it was rumoured that Munmun Dutta has left the show. However, both Munmun and the producer had denied the same. Munmun had earlier said, "I haven't quit the show. The track does not require my presence. Therefore, I was not called for shooting. Production decides the scenes and the next track. I don't decide that. I am just an individual who goes to work, does her job and comes back. So if I am not required in the scenes, I will obviously not shoot. I will start shooting when the production house calls me." Also Read - EXCLUSIVE! 'Maybe true,' says Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's producer Asit Modi leaving us with a vague reply when quizzed on Disha Vakani's exit

Producer Asit Modi confirmed Munmun's resumption of the shoot. He said that there were no differences between them ever and the reports of her quitting the show were false altogether. On the other than, Munmun's character is likely to make her entry soon.