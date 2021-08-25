Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Munmun Dutta aka Babitaji resumes SHOOTING for the show after 2 months post her 'casteist slur' fiasco

It's time to rejoice all you Babitaji fans as Munmun Dutta has begun shooting for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Uh-huh, you read that right. After about 2 months, the actress has returned to the show.