Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved TV shows in the country. It is also one of the most-watched TV shows across the globe. Now, a couple of weeks ago, one of the noted actresses of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Munmun Dutta had unintentionally become a part of a controversy. One of the words that she used did not sit well with people of a certain community and they had reportedly filed a case against the actress. Munmun Dutta, who plays Babita in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, had quickly issued an apology when she learned about hurting sentiments of people. Since then, Munmun Dutta had not been shooting for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. A report in ETimes had stated that the makers have intentionally kept her away from the show by asking the writers to not include Dutta in the current track. The report also stated that the production house demanded the actors sign an undertaking from refraining the usage of casteist and racist slurs in their interviews. Now, Babita aka Munmun Dutta had been missing from the episodes for a long time and fans were wondering when she'll be back. And we finally have some answers. Iyer aka Tanuj Mahashabde who plays Munmun's on-screen husband opened up on the same.

As per a report in Odishatv.in, Iyer aka Tanuj in an interview said that he did not know what was triggering all of the reports and that Munmun Dutta is not going anywhere from the show. He also said that neither his scenes have been removed from the show because of Munmun's absence. The actor added that whatever incident happened was a part of Munmun's personal life and will not affect her role in the show or the show in any way. While saying so, he added that he will soon start shooting with Munmun.

Well, this is truly the happiest news for all Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Munmun Dutta fans.