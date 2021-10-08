Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Nattu Kaka aka Ghanashyam Nayak passed away on Sunday (3rd October) after battling cancer for a long time. And the news of his demise has shocked each and everyone, right from the fans and his colleagues from the sets of TMKOC. On Monday, his last rites were performed in the city. And deets of the same have been shared by Gogi aka Samay Shah from the show. It's truly heartbreaking. Samay told Etimes that Nattu Kaka aka Ghanashyam Nayak shared his last wish which was about his cremation. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shehnaaz Kaur Gill Shukla trends after unseen video of Sana surfaces online, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai future story and more

Talking about his bond Samay revealed that Nayak was the most fun person to be around. He recalled how the senior actor would often go for walk during the breaks. He shared how during the night time when they did not have any scenes, they would go for walk in the film city. Ghanashyam would also share stories from his struggling days as to how he would work for Rs 2 or Rs 5. During their walks, Samay shared that they would talk about stories of ghosts and angels. Nayak's last wish was to die with makeup on his face, revealed the young actor. "He was a very passionate person and he had only one desire in life that he would like to die with makeup on. His son fulfilled his wish and called a makeup person to do it," Samay told the portal.

When the late senior actor was hospitalised, Samay revealed that they all were planning on meeting him. However, Nayak did not want to meet anyone. Ask about being in touch with him during the pandemic, Samay said, "I was in touch with him on and off. The last meeting with him was when we celebrated his birthday in Daman. It was the last day when I met him. I so wanted to click a picture with him and I regret it couldn't happen that day. I also wanted to meet him when he was hospitalised. We had also contacted his son when we learnt that his health was deteriorating. We were discussing meeting him, but then we got to know that he did not want to meet anyone because he was in immense pain. It is very unfortunate."