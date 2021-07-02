Trending TV News Today: Co-accused and victim's mother in Pearl V Puri case granted interim bail, Nikki Tamboli is ready for marriage, Rubina Dilaik on planning a baby and more

Hiya, it's the almost weekend and time to update you folks on the trending TV news of the day. We had diverse stories that grabbed headlines in the world of television. From follow up on Pearl V Puri case to 's take on planning a baby with beau and more, here are the newsmakers from TV world here: Also Read - Are Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla baby ready? The actress spills the beans on starting a family

Co-accused and mother in Pearl V Puri's case granted interim bail

Minor's mother who reportedly was also the co-accused in the rape allegations against Pearl V Puri has been granted bail. The victim's mother's lawyer told Pinkvilla that she has been granted interim bail by the court. The mother, as per 's post had spoken up in favour of Pearl V Puri and denying the allegations levelled against him. A case has been registered against Pearl V Puri under the POSCO act. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's Nikki Tamboli says no time for casual relationship, says 'agar mujhe achcha ladka aaj bhi mil jaata hai, main shaadi bhi kar loon'

Read the whole story here: Pearl V Puri case: Victim's mother granted anticipatory bail – lawyer reveals crucial details of the case Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Before the nail-biting stunts in the new season, take this KKK Quiz to test your knowledge

Rubina Dilaik opened up on baby planning with Abhinav Shukla

In the latest interview, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress Rubina Dilaik opened up on the next phase, that is, the family planning phase of her life. The actress revealed that they both are not in a hurry to have a baby right now. The actress also revealed that they don't have any familial pressure for the same as well.

Read the whole story here: Are Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla baby ready? The actress spills the beans on starting a family

Indian Idol 12's Mohd Danish opens up on trolling

Indian Idol 12's contestant Mohd Danish has been getting a lot of flak for his singing from the masses. The singer recently opened up on the abusive trolling that he gets from the masses. Mohd Danish revealed that the trolls do affect him but he tries to ignore it and focus on winning hearts with his singing.

Read the whole story here: Indian Idol 12 contestant Mohd Danish on how he handles trolls; says 'won’t say that it doesn’t affect me, but I let my singing answer them'

buys a swanky beast

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly took to her social media handle to share the happy news that she has bought a desi beast. The actress had captioned the post saying, "The Tall and the Short of it ! Be Indian …. Buy Indian…..Support Indian! #ProudIndian."

Read the whole story here: Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly buys an off-road beast; proves that the onscreen bahu is a badass in real life

Nikki Tamboli shares her wedding plans

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Nikki Tamboli says she is too busy for a casual relationship. The actress who was previously seen in Bigg Boss 14 says she doesn't have time for a fling and that she's ready to marry if she finds her Mr Right.

Read the whole story here: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's Nikki Tamboli says no time for casual relationship, says 'agar mujhe achcha ladka aaj bhi mil jaata hai, main shaadi bhi kar loon'

Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke's Kuhu aka Kaveri Priyam talks about 's baby

Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke's Kuhu aka Kaveri Priyam recently opened up on Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor's new phase of life. Ruchikaa and Shaheer are expecting their first child together and Kaveri revealed how Shaheer had changed after the wedding when he met them for a reunion.

Read the whole story here: Shaheer Sheikh's Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke co-star Kaveri Priiyam elated about him becoming a father; says, 'Can't wait to meet junior Shaheer soon'

Aishwarya Sharma wants Pakhi to move on in life

Aishwarya Sharma who portrays Pakhi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Ke Meiin feels that Pakhi should move on in her. Pakhi is stuck in her past and still feels that Virat aka will return to her. Aishwarya revealed that she often feels bad for Pakhi.

Read the whole story here: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Aishwarya Sharma wants her character Pakhi to move on in her life; says, 'It is not easy to play that character'

Vrinda Dawda and her husband welcome a baby boy

Dil Dosti Dance actress Vrinda Dawda and husband, Bhavin Mehta welcomed a baby boy recently. She had shared a video on her gram with the gender reveal video that had been shot days before she gave birth to her munchkin.

Read the whole story here: Congratulations! Dil Dosti Dance fame Vrinda Dawda announces the arrival of her baby boy in the most adorable way