It's Thursday, the day to update you folks on how well your favourite TV shows have fared. It seems that the TRP race is getting interesting with each passing week. A couple of TV shows that were out of the race for a long time have bounced back in the chart. Find out which TV shows we are talking about in the TRP report Week 33 by Ormax Media here:

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

The popular sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, featuring an ensemble cast of , Shailesh Lodha, , Sonalika Joshi, Ambika Rajankar, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal to name a few, have been topping the charts for ages. The latest track in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah focuses on the vaccination camp that the society members are organising.

Anupamaa

, and starrer Anupamaa have been riding high on drama ever since it began airing on TV. And like last week, it has maintained a stronghold on the second spot on the TRP report by Ormax Media. Last week, we saw Anupamaa exposing Kinjal aka Nidhi Shah's boss in front of everyone.

Dance Deewane

Last weekend on Dance Deewane 3, we saw Bigg Boss 13's favourite couple Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill making an appearance. The duo painted the sets of , and Tushar Kalia's Dance Deewane 3 red with their sizzling hot chemistry. It can be said that SidNaaz' appearance did help Dance Deewan gain some on the TRP chart.

Super Dancer Chapter 4

Last weekend on Super Dancer Chapter 4, we saw returning to the show. The actress had been away from the show after her husband, Raj Kundra's arrest on 19 July 2021. Her return did help boost the TRP. She is one of the most favourite judges of the show.

Kundali Bhagya

and starrer took an interesting turn last week. Sonakshi aka 's wedding with Rajat was called off as she was found to be pregnant with none other than Karan's child. This shocked the Luthras and Preeta as well. The new drama has certainly helped the makers in gaining the TRPs.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

calling out for being paired with lesser competent and Nikki Tamboli's not performing stunt leading to her and Vishal Aditya Singh's eviction got the attention of viewers. Not just the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 or , but also the viewers were not happy with Nikki's performance on the show and were glad when she finally bid adieu to the show.

Kumkum Bhagya starring , Shabbir Ahluwalia, Krishan Kaul, and Pooja Bannerjee has gained an entry in the TRP chart this week. The show had been not been performing well for a while. But it seems the drama between Rhea and Prachi was interesting for the audience.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Last week in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we saw Sayi aka Ayesha Singh alongside Virat aka , Mohit aka Adish Vaidya and Sunny, bringing Samrat aka Yogendra Vikram Singh home. However, he gave a rude shock to the Chavans when he revealed that he had come to divorce Pakhi aka Aishwarya Sharma.

Kartik aka Mohsin Khan brought Sirat aka Shivangi Joshi home. Kartik told the Goenkas that he has married Sirat which is why they accepted her as their bahu. Slowly and gradually, Sirat and Kartik are coming closer.

Wagle Ki Duniya

, , Chinmayee Salvi, Shaheen Kapahi, Anjan Srivastav and Bharti Achrekar starrer sit-com has dropped down from the TRP charts yet again.