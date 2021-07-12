Did you know how Amar Upadhyay bagged the role of Mihir in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi? Actor reveals shocking deets

is currently playing the role of Virendra Pratap Singh in Molkki. He is best known for playing the role of Mihir Virani in 's hit TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. In his recent interview, Amar Upadhyay spilt the beans on how he bagged the role of Mihir, and it's very impressive, and shocking at the same time. Amar was not the first choice for the role of Mihir, and he was called for an audition. And he landed the part within hours. Also Read - From Sushant Singh Rajput’s Manav to Hina Khan’s Akshara – 17 actors who left fans devastated by quitting TV shows – view pics

Reminiscing the same, Amar Upadhyay told Spotboye, "I had done a small cameo in Ekta Kapoor's show Kanyadan before I was called for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. So, before I got a call for the audition, there was one actor who was already cast to play Mihir on the show. He also shot for a day but somehow things didn't work out with him. He left the show and for some reason, he couldn't do the show. So, they called me and a couple of other boys and I went there to give my screen test. Shooting for Kyunki had already started just as they were looking for somebody to play Mihir. I gave my test and it was sent to Shobha Ji and Ekta Ji and they saw me and said he is the guy that we would want. I also immediately said yes. They in fact made me shoot for my scenes on the very same day. In fact, hours I would say." Why shocking you'd ask, well the production house has to look after so many things, not having a lead actor would be such a stressful situation, don't you think?

He further added, "The production guy came to me and said, 'can you please start shooting with us right away as we have to shoot one scene with your onscreen mom Savita (Apara Mehta)?' So, things were locked immediately. They were so desperate because the shooting had already started and the main hero was not cast. When they saw my performance and look like Mihir they said I am completely fit for it. I was so happy to join the show as I got to start shooting for it the very same day. I reached around 11 onsets and at 2'o clock I was shooting my first scene. It just took 2 hours for me to come on-board. That is how my journey for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi began."

When asked about his family's reaction to being cast as the male lead, Amar, shared, "Everyone was really very happy as I told them I just didn't get the part but have already shot for it before coming home."

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is one of the cult classic TV shows of all time.