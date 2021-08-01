Shaheer Sheikh, Rahul Vaidya, Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt and more – meet the TV Instagrammers of the week who made headlines for surprising and shocking reasons

Hola friends, 'tis Sunday, the day wherein we do a wrap up of the best Instagram posts of the week. Today, we will talk about not one, not two, not three, but about 9 TV celebrities and their posts that won our and fans' hearts. So, without further ado, let's check out the list below: Also Read - Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more – here’s what we can expect in tonight’s episodes of top TV shows

The Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 actor Shaheer Sheikh is now getting the hang of Instagram, it seems. He has been putting out posts more than ever before, and hey, we ain't complaining. So, this time, Shaheer posted a couple of pictures with his onscreen son, Shubh aka Vidvaan Sharma. "Ok now I want some pampering.. #kuchrangpyarkeaisebhi #KRPKAB3 #madMe #shaheersheikh," Shaheer Sheikh captioned the post. The on-screen father-son's bond off-screen is the cutest. Check out the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh)

Mouni Roy has been sharing a lot of photoshoots on her Instagram handle lately. However, it was her black saree avatar, that bewitched us and how! The Bong beauty left us breathless. Check them out here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Rahul Vaidya recently achieved a milestone on Instagram. He completed 2 million followers and for the same, he had a small celebration at home. There were balloons, cakes, a happy face and also a song. Check out his posts below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RAHUL VAIDYA RKV ? (@rahulvaidyarkv)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RAHUL VAIDYA RKV ? (@rahulvaidyarkv)

Hina Khan has been sharing a lot of reels on her gram lately. She dropped a 'zuzie' viral trend reel that is just too cute to handle. And the actress also shared a HOT reel video in a grey bodycon outfit that you must not miss. Check it out here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni recently dropped the third music video, 2 Phone. The two of them promoted the same through a cutesy reel video. Check out their cute chemistry here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmin Bhasin (@jasminbhasin2806)

Anupamaa and Baa of Anupamaa caught the Baspan Ka Pyaar fever too. The two amazing ladies gave a funny spin to the viral reel trend. ICYMI, check it out here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt

Recently, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin completed 6 months of their Roka. And to celebrate the same, they took part in a reel trend wherein couples answer 14 questions. It was a fun reel video and a treat for all Neil and Aishwarya fans. Check out the reel video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwarya Sharma (@aisharma812)

The Bigg Boss 14 winner has been amping up her Instagram game with photoshoots, reels and how! The actress shared a reel video with her team and its pure squad goals. Check it out here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

Mohsin Khan

Mohsin Khan introduced fans to his nephew Mikhail in the cutest possible manner. He shared pictures with his family in which everyone was seen twinning in white shirts and denim. Check out the most adorable post here: