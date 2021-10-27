Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: 'It felt as if meri bidaai ho rahi hai,' says an emotional Shivangi Joshi as she FINALLY bids adieu to the show

Shivangi Joshi was in a very emotional state of mind, which is given having lived the character and been a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for such a long time. She recently took to her Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note.