Shivangi Joshi recently shot for her last day on the sets of . The actress was associated with the show for about 6 years now. She essayed the role of Naira and later Sirat in the popular TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Shivangi was in a very emotional state of mind, which is given having lived the character and been a part of the show for such a long time. She recently took to her Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note.

Shivangi Joshi in her Instagram post said that her tears were not stopping even if she wanted them to stop. The actress added that in May 2016 when she entered the show, she met people who created such an impact that they make a home in one's heart for life. She called the set of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, her second home and the cast and crew, her family. Shivangi turned very emotional as she described her journey next. "Close to 6 years with Yeh Rishta..and I can proudly say that Yeh Rishta bahot kuch kehlata hai. It wasn't just a show, it was my life, my home. I have cried here, laughed here, giggled on silly jokes, danced randomly, played with kids, had food with everyone, gave silly expressions when I was supposed to give a serious look, got scolded by my director, got an applause from whole team when I gave a good shot, the list could be endless ... 2 days back when I was leaving the sets for the last time, it felt as if meri bidaai ho rahi hai..everyone associated with the show was there to bid good bye and we all were crying. For an outsider, it would have been no less than a girl's bidaai scene. I take all possible emotions a human being would have from the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai," (sic) the young actress said.

She thanked the producer Rajan Shahi for giving her the opportunity. She also thanked DKP, the production house for their support. Shivangi Joshi also thanked her co-star Mohsin Khan for being Kartik to her Naira. She mentioned that Kaira is very special for them both. Lastly, Shivangi thanked the well-wishers and fans associated with the show or supported her characters or jodis for their love and support. Check out her post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by शिवांगी जोशी (@shivangijoshi18)

Everyone's gonna miss watching you in yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivangi.