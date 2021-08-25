Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. It featured one of the most popular TV jodi - Naira and Kartik in it. However, a couple of months ago, Naira's character was killed on the show. Shivangi Joshi played Naira for years before parting ways with her. She was introduced as Sirat in the show post leap. Mohsin Khan aka Kartik was shocked on seeing Naira alive. His bubble was burst when he learned that she is indeed Sirat and not Naira. Sirat was then betrothed to Kartik. But her former flame, Ranveer aka Karan Kundra was introduced in the show. Sirat eventually fell in love with Kartik but got married to Ranveer. The latter passed away from lead poisoning and made Sirat and Kartik promise to be by each others' side forever. And it seems slowly and gradually, Kartik, too, is falling in love with Sirat.
However, it seems fans are still not over Kartik and Naira's love story. They want Naira and Kartik to reunite and hence they have been trending 'Kaira Deserves Happy Ending' on Twitter. Now, for the unversed, fans have been demanding that the makers get Naira back on the show for a long time. And recently, there were reports of Mohsin Khan leaving the show as well. It seems fans joined the dots and are asking to reunite the star-crossed lovers again. Check out their tweets here:
Coming back to the reports of Mohsin Khan leaving Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, a new report in Spotboye stated that the actor is not leaving the show. And instead, a month-long wedding celebration will take place as Kartik and Sirat will tie the knot soon. The weddings in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have always been a sight for sore eyes and all things grandeur. It would be interesting, don't you think?
