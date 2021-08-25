is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. It featured one of the most popular TV jodi - Naira and Kartik in it. However, a couple of months ago, Naira's character was killed on the show. Shivangi Joshi played Naira for years before parting ways with her. She was introduced as Sirat in the show post leap. Mohsin Khan aka Kartik was shocked on seeing Naira alive. His bubble was burst when he learned that she is indeed Sirat and not Naira. Sirat was then betrothed to Kartik. But her former flame, Ranveer aka was introduced in the show. Sirat eventually fell in love with Kartik but got married to Ranveer. The latter passed away from lead poisoning and made Sirat and Kartik promise to be by each others' side forever. And it seems slowly and gradually, Kartik, too, is falling in love with Sirat.

However, it seems fans are still not over Kartik and Naira's love story. They want Naira and Kartik to reunite and hence they have been trending 'Kaira Deserves Happy Ending' on Twitter. Now, for the unversed, fans have been demanding that the makers get Naira back on the show for a long time. And recently, there were reports of Mohsin Khan leaving the show as well. It seems fans joined the dots and are asking to reunite the star-crossed lovers again. Check out their tweets here:

once upon a time a guy meets a girl they fell in love they faced many challenges sounds incomplete right every fairy tale deserves a happy ending or at least a tragic one but with each other even in death it's not too much to ask for REUNITE KAIRA#KairaDeserveHappyEnding pic.twitter.com/h34MRB4brO — ❦︎ (@xdelusionalsoul) August 24, 2021

i don't think any of us even care about the storyline or logic anymore we are way pass that so give whatever reason you have to and give these babies a happy ending they deserve that and more than them we as a fdm deserve that please REUNITE KAIRA#KairaDeserveHappyEnding pic.twitter.com/5NfVzpDNzF — ❦︎ (@xdelusionalsoul) August 24, 2021

Lucky to have witnessed every phase of this couple, they deserve to grow old together, leading a Happy, blissful life. REUNITE KAIRA#KairaDeserveHappyEnding pic.twitter.com/HBXRXX5BaR — M² (@_mnzmlk04_) August 24, 2021

Reunite them in heaven I don't care but just reunite them!!! Kartik has always been Naira's kartik devotedly! Don't ruin the depth of their love! REUNITE KAIRA

#KairaDeserveHappyEnding pic.twitter.com/Az6Lcyyi6u — Ɱ???a (@meghacreations_) August 24, 2021

THE ICONIC KAIRA DESERVE BEST.. BEST BEST BEST BEST BEST...... REUNITE KAIRA #kairaDeserveHappyEnding pic.twitter.com/4S6EHjE5CK — Kajal❤ (@Kajal_Shi) August 24, 2021

The scene hit right in the feels. They still hold the power to reduce us to tears in few minutes. They continue to hold the magic that leaves viewers wanting for more. What's stopping you to get them back as Kartik and Naira @StarPlus ?? REUNITE KAIRA#KairaDeserveHappyEnding pic.twitter.com/1t42kIrVpt — M² (@_mnzmlk04_) August 24, 2021

They loved each other madly

With out one of them they felt so lost that they couldn't even stay without each other fr a sec

Now ur saying they are seperated fr forever

No they don't deserve this REUNITE KAIRA#KairaDeserveHappyEnding pic.twitter.com/Alqf84iN6D — (@SweetRamii) August 24, 2021

This is what our Naira will say REUNITE KAIRA #KairaDeserveHappyEnding pic.twitter.com/DtolErzBpl — mahamkhan (@maham_kaira) August 24, 2021

Don't you wanna tell your grandkids that you created a magical iconic couple named 'Kaira',when you become a grandpa?! @IamRajanShahi No issues, if you don't want. But kaira fans do wanna share about how peaceful their story was to watch REUNITE KAIRA#KairaDeserveHappyEnding pic.twitter.com/yOuGl2d0Ck — Moonlightak (@Moonlightak1) August 24, 2021

Kaira r soulmates n they deserve happy ending after facin so many struggles in their life.. For their eternal love for each other Plls do anything.. But pls bring them back.. We fans deserve their happy ending REUNITE KAIRA#KairaDeserveHappyEnding pic.twitter.com/LkZAD9m2Lm — Sonali? (@Sonali_momo3) August 24, 2021

Such an iconic proposal!!

This confession was portrayed so beautiful.. it deserves to be protected.

REUNITE KAIRA#KairaDeserveHappyEnding pic.twitter.com/nXqzKmdjeD — Shreyashi Isha (@itzisshh) August 24, 2021

Couple Like Kaira who is a fairytale couple deserves a happy ending. REUNITE KAIRA #KairaDeserveHappyEnding pic.twitter.com/tiQvMs8kBU — Tish (@itstisha_7) August 24, 2021

Their hugs were so so so special <3 REUNITE KAIRA#KairaDeserveHappyEnding pic.twitter.com/oU1k4mjrnr — A❤️ (@SKaira4) August 24, 2021

I was in past 8 months was waiting for this kind of scene!!

"Meri naira zinda hai" REUNITE KAIRA#KairaDeserveHappyEnding pic.twitter.com/E2Yn9dTX5E — Shreyashi Isha (@itzisshh) August 24, 2021

They make us happy , soft and emotional with their presence REUNITE KAIRA#KairaDeserveHappyEnding pic.twitter.com/UyRKzy06MC — ?.? (@coffeexbooksxx) August 24, 2021

Coming back to the reports of Mohsin Khan leaving Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, a new report in Spotboye stated that the actor is not leaving the show. And instead, a month-long wedding celebration will take place as Kartik and Sirat will tie the knot soon. The weddings in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have always been a sight for sore eyes and all things grandeur. It would be interesting, don't you think?