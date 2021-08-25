Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: ‘Kaira Deserves Happy Ending’ trends on Twitter as fans root for Kartik aka Mohsin Khan and Naira aka Shivangi Joshi’s reunion – view tweets

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan aka Naira and Sirat' fans from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are rooting for Kaira Reunion. Check out their tweets stanning their favourite TV jodi here: