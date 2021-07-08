Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar wedding: Aly Goni's dance rehearsals, groomsmen's outfits trails – here's a dekko at the shaadi prep

and are going to tie the knot in about 8 days. Yes, that's it. Only 8 days remain for the Dishul wedding. Rahul and Disha will take their vows on 16th July 2021. And the preparations for the same are in full swing. Uh-huh, and looking at the pre-wedding festivities excitement, we miss the pre-COVID-19 era, wherein weddings were so much fun and such a busy event. Coming back to the Dishul wedding, the two have decided to keep it lowkey with a few friends and close relatives in attendance. And undoubtedly, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya's best friend from Bigg Boss 14 will be on the list. Guess what? Aly has already reached Rahul's house. He has also started rehearsing for the sangeet night. Vindoo Dara Singh and singer Toshi are also taking part in the same. From the choreography, we understand they are performing on 's Khalibali from Padmaavat. Videos from the same are going viral as you read this. Check them out below: Also Read - Trending TV News Today: The Kapil Sharma Show delayed again, Ashish Kulkarni opens up on Indian Idol 12 being scripted, Aly Goni reveals why he isn't taking up projects and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @ananya_rkvian

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rkv Rahul Vaidya Fc (@rkv_biggboss14x)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fanclub?❤️(rahul) (@rkvmy_heart)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hearts Of Rkv ?♥️ (@hearts_of_rkv)

Groomsmen are also trying out outfits that as per the Dishul wedding theme. Yes, there's an attire theme at the wedding it seems. Have a dekko at the fun groomsmen trail at one of the leading brand's boutiques here: Also Read - Aly Goni REVEALS he is not taking up any projects and the reason is SHOCKING

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE RKV UNIVERSE (@therkvuniverse)

It all started in 2018 when Disha had heaped praises on one of his recreational tracks, Mere Rashke Qamar. And they began chatting on social media. The same year, they featured in a music video together. However, it was inside the Bigg Boss 14 house that Rahul proposed to Disha. The Pyaar Ka Dard hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara actress made a special appearance on the show just to let him know that she has accepted his proposal. Their families had already started wedding preparations whilst Rahul was locked up inside the house. Also Read - Shaheer Sheikh-Erica Fernandes, Sharad Malhotra-Surbhi Chandna, Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin and more – Vote for your favourite TV jodi you want to watch in Bollywood films

Talking about their wedding being a close-knit affair, Rahul Vaidya had said, "Disha and I have always been in favour of a close-knit wedding. We want our loved ones to attend our big day and bless us. The marriage will be held according to the Vedic rituals and we will also have Gurbani Shabad sung at the ceremony."

We cannot wait to see you guys as Man and Wife.