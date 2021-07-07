Shaheer Sheikh-Erica Fernandes, Sharad Malhotra-Surbhi Chandna, Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin and more – Vote for your favourite TV jodi you want to watch in Bollywood films

Have you ever felt that our Indian television actors and actresses should be on the silver screen as well? We often do and so, hence we thought of conducting a poll. Now, Indian television has given everyone a lot of amazing on-screen pairs. So, let's check out a list of on-screen television couples who we think could set the silver screens on fire. Also Read - Trending entertainment photo gallery: Aly Goni's groupfie with Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar and Jasmin Bhasin, Kriti Sanon's birthday wish for Ranveer Singh and more

-

Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes are best known to play the roles of Dev and Sonakshi in the hit TV show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. They make for one of the IT on-screen couples with crackling chemistry. The duo is returning with a third season now and we cannot wait to see Dev and Sonakshi's new phase of their life in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3. Also Read - Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar wedding announcement: Aly Goni shares a cute pic with THIS heartfelt note

Sharad Malhotra-Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra's sizzling hot chemistry was witnessed by the television audience in 's hit TV show and the fifth instalment of the Naagin franchise. Bollywood music during their romantic scenes would send all Vani fans into a tizzy. Sharad and Surbhi are one of the most loved on-screen jodi sand the hottest ones at that. Also Read - Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal, Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin and more TV celebs we want to see get married – view pics

Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have only featured in music videos together until now. However, they sure have amazing chemistry all thanks to their real-life chemistry. We are sure they would light up the silver screens if given a chance.

Barun Sobti-Sanaya Irani

Barun and Sanaya were seen in back in 2011. They still have a very loyal fanbase. Their chemistry, acting chops, bond on and off-screen is just perfect. Their professional relationship can do wonders on silver-screen.

Ram Kapoor-Sakshi Tanwar

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai duo Ram and Sakshi took the television industry by storm with their chemistry in Ekta Kapoor's TV show. So much so that they went on to star in a web series as well. They are very good friends in real life and it reflects in the scenes on-screen. They are both method actors with an amazing fanbase.

Vote for your favourite TV jodi below: