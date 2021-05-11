Rupali Ganguly REVEALS what makes playing Anupamaa so special and it's something most women can relate to!

Anupamaa is one of the most-watched television shows in the country right now. It features , and in the lead role. Anupamaa follows the story of a woman named Anupamaa who upon learning the truth of her husband, Vanraj Shah's infidelity, embarks on a journey of self-discovery. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Rupali Ganguly, who is getting showered with love for the show and her portrayal of character opened up on what makes Anupamaa so special. She has her producer Rajan Shahi to thank for giving her the opportunity to play Anupamaa. Read more below: Also Read - Anupamaa: Vanraj and Anupamaa reminisce beautiful moments from their past before calling it quits – view pics

Rupali Ganguly says playing Anupamaa lets her be the way she is. She is not conscious about anything, diets, or anything and is happily playing a typical mother. "The beauty of Anupama is that it lets me be myself. Here in the outdoor we shoot, we eat, so yes I have been enjoying food. I have seen a lot of people on our sets who are on a diet who count how many chamach dal khayi hai. And this beautiful beautiful journey as Anupamaa lets me be myself and I am not conscious of my body anymore because people love me for who I am portraying. Our mothers always looked like this where were they like 36/24/36," the actress told the portal.

Rupali revealed that her husband, Ashwin Verma is her major support system. As she was earlier skeptical to go to shoot leaving her son alone. She said, "My husband says that when my son grows up, he will be very proud of my body of work. And this is what keeps me going." Thanking the producer Rajan Shahi, Rupali said, "Kismat se actors ko apna due milta hai. I think Anupamaa and Rajan Shahi have finally given me my due as an actor. I knew I wanted to do Anupamaa because it is extremely close to my heart. The show makes me feel like it is my father who is there writing the script. Anupamaa is like the kind of films my father made."

