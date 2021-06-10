Indian Idol 12: Abhijeet Bhattacharjee reacts to Amit Kumar controversy; says, 'It was blown out of proportion'

Indian Idol 12 was embroiled in a controversy when singer , son of legendary singer, had dropped by on the sets of the singing reality TV show. A lot of celebrities gave their statements, some supported the show and some spoke about how things have changed in Indian Idol 12 over the years. And now, Abhijeet Bhattacharjee, who made a guest appearance on the show last week has opened up on the same. The acclaimed singer has come out in support of Amit Kumar and has blamed it on the media portals for blowing it out of proportion. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Sayali Kamble, Arunita Kanjilal and more contestants created magic with Udit Narayan and Abhijeet Bhattacharjee - check the 5 best moments

While talking to Peepingmoon.com, the Chand Taare Tod Lau singer said, "There is no controversy. I spoke to Amit Kumar ji after the incident. Firstly, he didn't say the statement on camera. It was neither a video nor audio. People trusted what print media told them. It was blown out of proportion unnecessarily."

Earlier, Abhijeet Bhattacharjee had extended his support to Sonu Nigam as well who had shared a video asking Indian Idol 12 makers to clear everything and leave Amit Kumar alone who is a very respectable member of the music fraternity. He had praised Sonu Nigam and commented on his post saying, "Well said Sonu. I’m coming for the 1st time on @indian.idol2021 this week .. found Super talented singers there, no idea what Amit ji commented, but let me reveal that I learned a lot watching his performances, he is one of the greatest showman.. love and respect for Amit Dada."

For the unversed, Amit Kumar had said that he was asked to praise everyone on the show. He added that he was asked to uplift everyone no matter how they sang because it was a tribute to Kishore Da. The show's host, had said that he should have stopped the show if he did not enjoy it. What do you have to say about Abhijeet Bhattacharjee's take on the same? Let us know by tweeting @bollywood_life.