Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Vivek Dahiya shares exciting update about Divyanka Tripathi's performance on Rohit Shetty's stunt reality show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is being shot in South Africa's Cape Town as you read this. The stunt-based reality TV show hosted by features , Nikki Tamboli, , Sourabh Raaj Jain, , , Anushka Sen, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh, Aastha Gill, Sana Makbul, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya as the contestants. Now, all the celebrities have left their families and loved ones behind to shoot for the show. They have been there for a couple of weeks and have been connecting with their loved ones over phones and video calls. Now, this happens to be Divyanka Tripathi's first time, doing reality TV without anyone from her family by her side. She had previously participated in Nach Baliye with Vivek Dahiya. However, this time, she embarked on this journey all alone. It was an emotional moment for them both and the two of them had even penned heartfelt notes for each other on social media the actress jetted off to Cape Town. It's been a couple of weeks now that Divyanka is shooting in Cape Town. And all the while she has been keeping in touch with her family over video calls. The Brahmarakshas actor gave an exciting update about his wife's performance in the show.

Vivek said, "Meri family yahan aayi hui hai Chandigarh se. Aur jab bhi Divyanka ka phone aata hai hum saab speaker pe sunate hai ki usne kaun sa stunt kiya. Woh bahut accha kar rahi hai wahan. (My family has come to Mumbai from Chandigarh. And whenever Divyanka calls, we all listen to her on speakerphone wherein she tells about her stunts. She is going great there)."

The two love birds make for the most loved couples in the telly land. They met on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and turned friends. Slowly, they realized that it was love and after a very romantic proposal, the two tied the knot in 2016. We cannot wait to see Divyanka in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, what about you? Let us know by tweeting @bollywood_life.