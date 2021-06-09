Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER ALERT: Sirat to set up a blind date for Kartik; his reaction will SHOCK you

The drama in the upcoming episodes of is going to get spicer, you guys. All Sirat and Kartik fans, you guys are in for a treat as the most important stage in their story. We know that Sirat aka Shivangji Joshi married Ranveer aka Karan Kundrra. However, the former keeps worrying and thinking about Kartik aka Mohsin Khan. And now, she has even asked Kartik to reconsider his decision to not marry. She tells him to settle down in life. Kartik gives it a thought. And now Sirat is on a bride hunting spree for Kartik. Yes, you read that right. However, Sirat keeps rejecting a lot of marriage proposals. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER ALERT: Sirat goes on rejecting every girl for Kartik; does she really want him to remarry?

Finally, Sirat finds a match for Kartik in Shreya. However, Sirat hides it from Kartik. The next morning when Kartik is getting ready for work, Sirat makes him change clothes. Kartik who seems to be getting late for work refuses to change his shirt and says whoever is going to look at his shirt. And Sirat blurts out Shreya's name. Sirat's whole plan is out in front of Kartik. The latter reprimands her fiercely and asks her to GET OUT. Sirat tries to calm him down but it seems Kartik is in no mood to listen to her. He asks her to stay away from him and his life henceforth. A very hurt Sirat leaves his room in tears. Have a dekko at the promo of the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai here:

What will happen next? Will this be the end of Kartik and Sirat's bond? Or will Kartik see Sirat and his family's intention behind their motive to get him married? Kartik is still very much in love with Naira and is not ready to give her place to anybody else. Meanwhile, fans are still desperate to see Kartik and Naira's reunion. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife.com for more updates on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.