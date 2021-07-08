Anupamaa: New man to enter the life of Rupali Ganguly's character?

Anupamaa is one of the most-watched television shows in the country. For those not in the know, the show tells the tale of Anupamaa, who used to be a doting housewife, mother and daughter-in-law. However, she decides to move on in life, leaving her husband when she learns about his affair. However, it is not easy for an Indian married woman to divorce her husband and move on. Anupamaa talks about the journey of Anupamaa and all the people associated with her life. The series stars as Anupamaa, as Vanraj Shah (Anupamaa's former husband), as Kavya, Vanraj's second wife. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kundali Bhagya, Imlie and more – SHOCKING twists to watch out for in your favourite TV shows today

A couple of weeks ago, in Anupamaa, we saw Vanraj and Anupamaa's divorce being finalized. The two have parted ways and moved on in their lives. Anupamaa also lives with the Shah's as Vanraj's family is very attached to her. Vanraj and Kavya get married. However, things are not looking good for the newly married couple. In the latest episodes, we saw Anupamaa's dream of opening her own dance school turning into a reality. She also tries to manage household duties while trying to be independent. Now, there are reports stating that the makers have approached a couple of actors from the film and television industry for a role in Anupamaa. It is being said that the makers have approached , , Rohit Roy, Varun Badola, , , , Vishal Singh and Salil Ankola amongst others for a crucial role. Also Read - Anupamaa: Is Sudhanshu Pandey leaving the show? Sharad Kelkar, Arshad Warsi, Rajeev Khandelwal and more approached to play lead opposite Rupali Ganguly

Earlier, there were reports that the makers are looking for a new male lead so that Anupamaa gets a life partner as well. Rajan Shahi had earlier said that he would want Ram Kapoor to play the lead opposite Rupali. However, the actor had refused to do the show. Then had entered the show. It was speculated that he will be playing Rupali's love interest in the show. But that was not the case. He left a couple of weeks ago. So, now that Vanraj has remarried, is it time for Anupamaa to have her love story? Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin — a round-up of the spoilers of your fave shows