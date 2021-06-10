Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rohit Shetty’s reality show to have a SHOCKING mass elimination? – THESE contestants may leave

In May, several Indian television celebrities moved to Cape Town to shoot for the stunt-based reality TV show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The -hosted game show is one of the most entertaining, action-packed, TV series, which sees celebrities performing stunts and overcoming their fears. The upcoming season, that is season 11, will see , Nikki Tamboli, , Sourabh Raaj Jain, , , Anushka Sen, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh, Aastha Gill, Sana Makbul, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya as the contestants, challenging themselves and overcoming their fears. Now, there are always weekly eliminations, as y’all know, based on the performances of the contestants in the elimination stunt. Also Read - Mouni Roy, Surbhi Chandna, Hina Khan, Shaheer Sheikh – meet the TV Instagrammers of the week

However, in a shocking news report, there’s likely to be a mass elimination taking place on the show. Yes, you read that right. It’s quite shocking, yet interesting, as a mass elimination has never happened in the show before. Neither one nor two, but as many as five contestants might be eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. As per reports, Meheck Chahal, Nikki Tamboli, Astha Gill, Sourabh Raaj Jain and Anushka Sen’s journey will reportedly end while Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Arjun Bijlani, Sana Makbul, Divyanka Tripathi, Varun Sood, and Vishal Aditya Singh will move ahead in the show. This is indeed shocking, and we can’t wait to see it all unfold on the small screen. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Shweta Tiwari poses with Rohit Shetty while others have fun in Cape Town – view pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by every updates about biggboss15 (@khabribaba.everything)

Meanwhile, a couple of weeks ago it was reported that Chandrakanta actor Vishal Aditya Singh was eliminated from the show. While nothing is confirmed, we can say a mass elimination would guarantee some good TRPs for the show. Talking about shooting Khatron Ke Khiladi, it seems the contestants are having a gala time in Cape Town. Everyone seems to have bonded really well during their journey and have become a squad in itself. Their pictures go viral on social media as soon as they are shared on Instagram. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Arjun Bijlani and others pose for fun pictures

So, what do you have to say about the mass eliminations? Let us know by tweeting @bollywood_life.