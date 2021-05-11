Indian Idol 12: Is this the worst season of Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya's music reality show? – VOTE NOW

Indian Idol 12 is one of the most-watched singing reality TV shows in the country. Indian Idol 12 has , , and on the Judge panel. However, more than a singing reality TV show, people have deemed it to be a melodramatic TV show. In the last months, Indian Idol 12 has been grabbing headlines a lot and more so for controversies or other reasons than the performance of the contestants. Also, there has been an unnecessary love angle being put between two top performers Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal. All this has really got on the nerves of the audience. Also Read - Indian Idol 12, May 8, 2021: Amit Kumar Ganguly's song for Mohammad Danish, Pawandeep Rajan getting a priceless gift – 5 best moments from the episode

Talking about the love angle, the channel seems to be playing around the chemistry between Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal. Fans love their performances together and to keep them hooked they have been putting captions and sharing videos on their social media handle to keep the viewers hooked to the show.

There have been quite a few unfair evictions in Indian Idol 12 is we believe the junta. Last, when Nachiket Lele, one of the versatile performers of the show was eliminated, fans had called the makers and the channel biased.

Also, every reality show has now been emphasizing a lot the background of the contestants, the more dire situations, the more they play with the emotions of the audience. Sawai Bhatt is one of the most popular contestants of Indian Idol 12. A couple of weeks ago, the channel stated that he comes from a very humble background. However, fans were quick enough to point out the false narrative. A lot of contestants have been called out alongside the channel stating that they were already famous before they joined Indian Idol 12. Recently, another controversy struck when , son of legendary singer graced the stage of Indian Idol 12. Reportedly, fans are pretty miffed with Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya for ruining the songs of Kishore Da. His statement shocked everyone beyond words.

All of this and more have left us wondering, is Indian Idol 12, the worst season in the history of the singing reality TV show till now? Vote below: