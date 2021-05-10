Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Channel drops a picture connected to Shaheer Sheikh's Dev Dixit; fans demand promo – view post

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi is returning with a third season. Yes, it is now confirmed. How, do you ask? The channel dropped a teaser of the same. The channel dropped a visiting card picture, and it has a connection with . The card bears the name of Dev Dixit, Shaheer's character from Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. From the picture of the card, we understand that Dev has become the CEO of Ishwari Infotech. This sure means that Shaheer Sheikh would be returning as Dev Dixit if we are not wrong. Fans of Devakshi aka Dev and Sonakshi are going crazy over the picture post. The channel teased the fans with a witty caption. It read, "Do we really need Dev Dixit's introduction? Stay tuned for a surprise!" Have a dekko at the post below: Also Read - Birthday girl Erica Fernandes has a return gift for fans! Is it about Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi season 3? [EXCLUSIVE]

Fans of Shaheer Sheikh and are going gaga over the post and are demanding for the promo to be released as soon as possible. They want to see Dev Dixit aka their favourite Shaheer Sheikh back on the small screens. Erica Fernandes and Shaheer's chemistry in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi was a massive hit amongst the masses. Fans would ship them as Devakshi on social media.

If reports are to be believed, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi would return on the channel's OTT platform rather than on TV. It is said that the show will stream on Sony Liv. As per Cinema Journal's source close to the development of the show, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi would have returned with a third season, long back had it not been for the unavailability of the lead stars. "The reason the season was delayed was due to the unavailability of the lead actors. The makers wanted to retain the lead pair, who became the nation's favourite on-screen pair, right from the inaugural season. However, now with both the actors' dates being available, everything fell in place," the source informed. It is also being said that the filming of the same began in March this year and is said to go around till June.

