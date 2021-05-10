Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Channel drops a picture connected to Shaheer Sheikh's Dev Dixit; fans demand promo – view post

The channel dropped a picture teasing the fans of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi with a third season. The picture has a connection with Shaheer Sheikh's character Dev Dixit. Fans of the actor are demanding a promo to be released as soon as possible. Check out the Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi teaser here: