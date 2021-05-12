Sidharth Shukla asks rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill to remember him for work as she turns producer – view tweet

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are very close to each other. The two met inside the house of Bigg Boss 13 and hit it off instantly. The dashing dude, Sidharth Shukla was smitten by the naive yet fierce Punjabi ki , Shehnaaz Gill. They became thick as thieves inside the house despite all the disagreements and fights. Eventually, Shehnaaz confessed to having fallen in live with the Dil Se Dil Tak actor. Sidharth, on the other hand, has maintained a good friend's stance. Post-Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth and Shehnaaz collaborated on music videos. The two are heavily shipped by SidNaaz fans. Despite being busy with their respective professional commitments, Shehnaaz and Sidharth take time out and appreciate each other's works and posts. Their social media interactions have become a solace for all SidNaaz fans out there. And that's what happened lately. For the unversed, Shehnaaz Gill has turned producer with a music video, Little Star. The music video is of her brother, Shehbaz Badesha. Heaping praises on the brother-sister duo's collaboration Sidharth Shukla tweeted out saying, "Hey @ShehbazBadesha my boy good job with the video loved the song and you … didn’t know you were so talented..keep doing better @ishehnaaz_gill you’ve become a producer now … kya baat hai boss you killing it ! … apne ko bhi kisi kaam ke liye yaad karna .. proud of you." Check out Sidharth's tweet here: Also Read - 7 times Devoleena Bhattacharjee made gorgeous sartorial statements with her sarees

Hey @ShehbazBadesha my boy good job with the video loved the song and you … didn’t know you were so talented..keep doing better @ishehnaaz_gill you’ve become a producer now … kya baat hai boss you killing it ! … apne ko bhi kisi kaam ke liye yaad karna .. proud of you ?? — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) May 11, 2021

Shehbaz thanked him and replied, "Hahahahah love u bai." Check out his reply here:

Hahahahah ❤️❤️❤️❤️ love u bai — Shehbaz Badesha (@ShehbazBadesha) May 11, 2021

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth Shukla will be next seen in Broken But Beautiful 3 alongside Sonia Rathee. The web series is reportedly slated for a mid-May release. On the other hand, Shehnaaz Gill has a Punjabi film with and Sonam Bajwa called Honsla Rakh. What do you have to say about Sidharth's tweet for Shehbaz and Shehnaaz? Let us know by tweeting @bollywood_life.