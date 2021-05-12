Sidharth Shukla asks rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill to remember him for work as she turns producer – view tweet

Sidharth Shukla took to his Twitter handle to congratulate Shehnaaz Gill and her brother Shehbaz Badesha on his music single, Little Star. Shehnaaz turns producer with the music video and Sidharth couldn't help but tease her a little as she dons another feather in her cap.