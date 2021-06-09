Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin SPOILER ALERT: Sayi reveals Virat and Pakhi's past in front of the family; leaves Chavan nivas

The makers of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have introduced a new twist in the show. And even before Sayi and Virat could confess their love for each other, the two lovebirds have been separated. Yes, it so happened that Sayi would hear Virat aka and Pakhi aka Ayesha Singh's conversation by the poolside and misunderstand them. She would start distancing herself from Virat, leaving him heartbroken. Now, in the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Sayi revealing the truth of Pakhi and Virat's connection from the past in front of everyone. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin SPOILER ALERT: Sayi's MASSIVE taunt to Bhawani Kaku and Pakhi shock the Chavans

Uh-huh, the truth bomb would be dropped by Sayi aka Ayesha Singh. However, it seems that like usually, nobody would believe her, except for Ashwini Aai,who know the truth about Virat and Pakhi's past will stay mum on the matter. While the family members would be shocked with the revelation, they would deny Sayi's claims as neither Virat nor Pakhi would accept the matter. This would infuriates Sayi and she would leave the Chavan Nivas again. Yes, Sayi and Virat would be separated yet again. Sayi seems to be in no mood to forgive Virat.

The latter has fallen in love with Virat, however, is yet to realize the same. On the other hand, Virat is head-over-heels in love with Sayi and wants to confess. But the difference between the two of them seems to just keep growing. Elsewhere, Pakhi wants to reunite with Virat and be closer to him. She keeps reminding him that she is not over her feeling for Virat and very much wants him in his life. Virat, on the other hand, has moved on in his life and has asked her to do the same. Will Pakhi move on in her life? Will Virat bring Sayi back to Chavan Nivas?