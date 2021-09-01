Being a part of a successful show also has some side effects. fame actress Tina Datta is facing them. She is popular for playing the characters of Ichha and Meethi from Uttaran. Fans still associate her with those on-screen characters and that’s the reason why they don’t want her post bikini pics on social media. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Zeeshan Khan shows his brutal injury marks inflicted by Pratik Sehajpal; Tina Datta says #WeWantJustice

Speaking to ETimes, she said that for an actor, it is not difficult to move on to the next character, but when you are doing a daily soap and that too for a good number of years, the character is etched in people's hearts. “And to wipe that off and accept you as a different character becomes very difficult," said Tina Datta. Also Read - Tina Datta goes all hot as she poses seductively in a white monokini – see pics

She went on to say that even today, if she puts a picture of wearing a monokini or a bikini on my social media, people don’t like it. She said, “They comment that 'We love you as Ichcha, we don't want you to wear a monokini on social media. 'Ichcha kaise aise kapde pehen sakti hai' (How can Ichha wear that?) and all that'." Also Read - From Mouni Roy's sexy corset to Tina Datta's monokini and Rashami Desai's drenched look - These TV divas' racy looks have made social media steamier

Tina had mixed feelings about fans remembering her because of Uttaran. While she feels it is encouraging, she also wished for them to be more accepting. She stated, "Aapko achha lagta hai ki aaj bhi log aapko pehchante hai uss character ki wajah se (You feel good that people still remember you because of the characters you played). Kabhi kabhi aisa lagta hai ki (sometimes I even feel) why can't they accept me in a different character or in western wear."

Tina was a part for the show for six long years from 2009-2015. She has also been a part of shows like Koi Aane Ko Hai, Karmaphal Daata Shani, Daayan, Durga and Khela.