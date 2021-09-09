Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2 due to a massive heart attack. He was just 40. His good friend Vidyut Jammwal recently took to Instagram to share his memories with the actor. Both the actors had started their modelling careers together. Vidyut said that Sidharth was always respectful towards women and never spoke about them in his life. Also Read - 'Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill ka rishta pati patni se kam nahin tha', reveals Bigg Boss 14's Pavitra Punia

Vidyut said, "Sidharth Shukla is the only man I know who never took a woman's name. When someone asked him if he had a scene with any woman, he would ignore that and not answer. I have never heard him mention a woman's name. This is a great quality of a man." For those of you who don't know, the actor was reportedly in a relationship with his fellow Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill. Earlier, he was also linked up with , Shefali Jariwala, , , Akansha Puri, and Arti Singh.

Speaking about the special bond he had shared with Sidharth, Vidyut revealed, "Our friendship dates back to 20 years. Sidharth Shukla has been my best friend because I never had that kind of friendship with anyone else. He was my first gym partner in Mumbai. I remember that in 2004, I had entered the gym and saw this very tall, good-looking guy. My cousin introduced me to him and since then, we became gym partners and eventually, good friends. So when I last met Sidharth, I told him, 'You are the only guy in my life whose clothes I remember when I first met'. I had some of my best training sessions with him. He just had one mantra — 'To be the man, you have to beat the man'."

Vidyut also recalled the last time he had met the Bigg Boss 13 winner. “On July 15, I got a call from him asking to meet. When he reached, he said that there was a lot of media outside. We talked about the pap culture and how actors call up photographers to click them on various locations. However, Sidharth Shukla never once called them. Media loved him a lot. He respected the paps. He was very gracious towards them,” Vidyut had said.