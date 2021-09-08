Bigg Boss 14 winner was one of those who got affected from Coronavirus. The actress had tested positive and was under quarantine for a few days. She has now recovered and resumed work too. However, in her recent post, she has revealed how she gained weight post her COVID-19 recovery. On Instagram, the actress revealed that she gained almost 7 kilos, but had now managed to shed it. Also Read - Vikas Gupta slams celebs who are 'eager to help' Sidharth Shukla's mom; says 'she has two daughters and Shehnaaz Gill by her side'

Sharing a few beautiful pictures of her in a gorgeous beige embellished gown, Rubina Dilaik spoke about being healthy and being kind to your body. She shared her learning and wrote, "M Learning to love myself again after realising, a perfect , lean body doesn't define who I am……I gained 7kgs post my covid recovery which made me really uncomfortable and low on confidence! Struggled hard to get back to my usual 50 but ……..So here is to my beautiful people a lil nugget (which I am current practicing) ! Weight is all about having your health first and not your looks…. Be kind to your body." But it is hubby 's comment that has left us laughing hard.

Abhinav Shukla wrote, "Ok mam! I have put on 7kgs just eating parathas! ?." Lol. Jaan Kumar Sanu, who was also a part of Bigg Boss 14 joked that he put on five kilos by eating pizzas. Check out her post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

Extra kilos or not, the actress looks gorgeous as ever. Recently, she was spotted on the sets of Bigg Boss OTT. She entered the house as a guest along with Nikki Tamboli. The ladies had a gala time with the contestants.