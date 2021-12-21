Among the most popular TV shows currently, is keeping the audiences hooked to the screens. The love saga between Abhimanyu, Aarohi and Akshara is pretty interesting. Currently the show is witnessing a major twist. Abhimanyu and Aarohi's wedding has been fixed and everyone appears very happy. Akshara and Abhimanyu are fighting their feelings. However, the upcoming episode is going to be very dramatic. A deep-dark secret of Abhimanyu's life will get revealed. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai MAJOR Spoiler Alert: Akshara to get married before Abhimanyu and Aarohi? Deets here

In the promo of the show, we see Manjari checking old pictures of Abhimanyu. As she is cherishing the good old memories, a set of papers will fall on the ground. These papers are supposedly Abhimanyu's adoption papers. He is not Manjari and Harshvardhan's real son we suppose. This also explains why Abhimanyu has such tense equation with his father. But this explosive revelation will also impact Aarohi and Abhimanyu's fate. While they are set to get married, this new revelation will cause a havoc in their lives. Meanwhile, the Goenkas and Birlas are enjoying the wedding date fixing ceremony. Akshara has also joined in. As she dances and twirls, she bumps into Abhimanyu.

On the other hand, Mahima has offered Akshara a job at the hospital. Akshara, who has feelings for Abhimanyu, will be left in two minds then. Abhimanyu will ask her to not take up the job at the hospital but her decision is yet to be known.