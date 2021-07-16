Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Anupamaa and more – Check out the MAJOR TWISTS from tonight’s episodes of the TOP TV shows

Hola friends, we know you are waiting for the latest TV spoilers of the day. And worry not as you are in the right place. From to Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more, here we are with the TOP TV shows spoilers of the day: Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh aka Sai's pictures with Kishori Shahane aka Bhavani are too cute to handle

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Tonight’s episode of Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan and Karan Kundrra starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will see a major twist. We will see Ranveer learning that he has only a week to live. He asks Kartik to welcome Sirat into his life once again. Elsewhere, Sirat is oblivious to Ranveer’s illness. How will she react upon learning the truth? Will Kartik accept Sirat back in his life? Also Read - TRP Report week 27: Anupamaa BREAKS RECORDS; Indian Idol 12 and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah maintain their spots

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3

The third season of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi which stars , , and more has been throwing twists upon twists since the first episode. In tonight’s episode of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, we will see Dev and Sonakshi informing Suhana that she will have to share her room with Aayush. Suhana is not happy with the same. Later on, Aayush will wake up in the night and break the vase. When Suhana will ask Ishwari, the latter will ignore her and go to check up on Aayush. Sonakshi gets upset about seeing the same. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: THESE pictures of Virat aka Neil Bhatt's STUNNING surprise for Sayi aka Ayesha Singh will increase your excitement 100 fold

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In tonight’s episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Sayi getting hurt as Pakhi pushes her. Virat would come and scold Pakhi for the same. Pakhi would try to make him understand that she was just shocked upon seeing Sayi hurt. Virat would reveal the ordeal in front of the family members. However, Bhawani takes Pakhi’s side. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Ayesha Singh, , Aishwarya Sharma and more.

Anupamaa

In tonight’s episode of , and starrer Anupamaa, we will see Kavya instigating and manipulating Pakhi against Anupamaa. Kinjal and Samar ask Anupamaa to take a stand for herself. However, the latter feels helpless. Vanraj asks Kavya to not spoil Pakhi and Anupamaa’s relationship. Elsewhere, the Shahs set up the cafeteria with a song while Kavya fumes in jealousy.

Imlie

In tonight’s episode of Gashmeer Mahajani, Sumbul Touqeer and Mayuri Deshmukh starrer Imlie, we will see Aditya asking Imlie to attend Pallavi’s Muh Dikhayi function. Imlie hesitates at first but Aditya convinces her. Aparna invites Malini saying that Aditya wanted to invite her. Malini breaks his promise to KC and visits Tripathi house. At the function, people would gossip about Malini and Aditya’s divorce.

Kundali Bhagya

In tonight’s episode of Kundali Bhagya, we will see Prithvi and Kritika getting ready for their wedding. Sherlyn has her doubts. She doubts Srishti, thinking that she is up to something. Karina would ask Srishti to stay away from Rishabh seeing their bond during the preparations of the wedding.

Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali

Tonight’s episode of Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar starrer Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali will see Raghav getting hurt in the process while helping Pallavi. The latter along with Jaya and Farhad take him to the hospital. On the other hand, Keerti will join hands with Sunny to ruin Raghav and Pallavi’s marriage.

