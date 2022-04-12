upcoming episode: Finally the wedding track is progressing. AbhiRa's Sangeet will take place soon. Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod's fans are looking forward to the upcoming episode where the two on-screen lovebirds will have their Sangeet ceremony held. Abhimanyu and Akshara will be seen twinning in pink for their sangeet ceremony. Akshara looks just gorgeous in a heavily embroidered lehenga choli. Her make-up, hairdo, everything is on point. It can be seen that the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the AbhiRa wedding and pre-wedding a visual spectacle for the fans. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra called a hypocrite for posting on Ukraine war and not uttering a word for Kashmiri Pandits after the release of The Kashmir Files

It had been noted that previously the fans of the show had complained about Akshara's attires. They found them too dull for her. But the change has been great. In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Abhimanyu aka Harshad Chopda giving yet another surprise to Akshara on their Sangeet night. He will bring legendary singer as a special chief guest, thus, surprising Akshara. Fans have started talking about Abhi's super sweet gesture for Akshu. They are gushing over how much Abhi cares and loves Akshu. How he always goes out of his way to make her feel special. Check out the tweets below:

Meanwhile, a major dramatic twist has been introduced in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In the last couple of episodes, we saw Akshara learning about Aarohi being the person behind Manjiri's accident. Akshu wants to reveal the same to Abhi as soon as possible. However, he surprises her again by opening a music therapy department in Birla hospital. However, she does reveal the truth. But instead, it is heard by Mahima aka Pragati Mehra. Mahima will purposely keep mum on the matter. Akshara will misunderstand what she told Abhi.

Mahima is planning something about the same. She doesn't reveal the truth to anyone. On the other hand, Abhi asks Akshara to forget Aarohi and focus on the wedding. She believes Abhi forgave Aarohi.