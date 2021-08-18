As you might be aware, Shehnaaz Gill will be seen on Dance Deewane 3 along with Sidharth Shukla this weekend. A new pic of Shehnaaz with has emerged and they can seen dancing on the song Ghaghra from the film . The song was a big hit when the film had released back in 2013. Here's a pic of them looking super-cute together. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Karan Nath considers Sidharth Shukla as his role model; says, ‘His anger on Bigg Boss 13 was justified’ [Exclusive]

Shehnaaz had earlier released a promo in which she was seen announcing SidNaaz's arrival on Dance Deewane 3. Her caption read, "Coming Soon #DanceDeewane @realsidharthshukla @colorstv (sic)." In the video, Shehnaaz is heard saying that she and Sidharth will be seen doing the 'Ishq wala dance' on the show. Have a look at the promo below:

In another promo, Shehnaaz is seeing dancing with someone after which Sidharth Shukla seems a bit jealous and takes her away. Have a look:

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s friendship started in Bigg Boss 13. Sidhrath recently said, “Well, Bigg Boss holds a very special place in my heart, it’s given me back my identity and the audiences got to know the real Siddharth through this show. My Bigg Boss journey wouldn’t have been the way it was without Shehnaaz’s and everyone who has supported me wholeheartedly!”