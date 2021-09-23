The finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 was shot recently in Mumbai and according to reports, the winner is . Photos of Arjun enjoying with his friends are going viral. As you might be aware, the finalists of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 11 are Arjun, , Vishal Aditya Singh, Varun Sood, and . Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Varun Sood and others party post the grand finale shoot – view pics

Now, reportedly, after the finale, Rahul took to his Instagram and shared a post with the caption, “You must know who is gold and who's gold plated.” Fans are speculating that he took a dig at the makers as according to him, he was the most deserving contestant to win. In another video, while talking to media persons, he called himself the toughest contestant. Have a look at the video below: Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shehnaaz Gill to begin shooting for Honsla Rakh, Bigg Boss 15 confirmed contestants, Digangana Suryavanshi denies entering Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more

Fans have been supporting Rahul on Twitter. Here’s a look at a few comments: Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Did Arjun Bijlani win the adventure based stunt show? Wife Neha Swami shares a beautiful picture of the trophy

Rahul was the runner-up of Bigg Boss 14. He lost to .