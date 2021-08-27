Epic Throwback! Sidharth Shukla's picture from the 2004 Gladrags Manhunt Finale goes viral; Abhinav Shukla is also seen with him as a finalist

Sidharth Shukla's fans do not fail to celebrate any milestone related to the actor. Here is a memorable throwback of the handsome hunk, which is a treat for fans. Entrepreneur and socialite Rahul Jagtiani has shared his memory from the finale of the Gladrags Manhunt 2004. In the podium, we can see Sidharth Shukla, Rahul, Abhinav Shukla, Hrishant Goswami and Farhad Shahnawaz. Just as Rahul shared the photo, fans of Sidharth Shukla started sharing and replying to his tweet. He had posted, "Wow! Got a hold of this pic of from Gladrags Manhunt days. I was in the top 3. Circa 2004. Been 17 years!" Also Read - Rubina Dilaik Birthday Special: 5 times the actress made headlines for shocking reasons

Wow! Got a hold of this pic of from Gladrags Manhunt days. I was in the top 3. Circa 2004. Been 17 years! @gladrags_media @sidharth_shukla #hrishantgoswami #AbhinavShukla #Farhadshahnawaz pic.twitter.com/2PW5VbxX3a — Rahul Jagtiani (@RahulJagtiani) August 26, 2021

We can also see Abhinav Shukla on the stage with Sidharth Shukla. In Bigg Boss 14, we came to know that these two knew one another since a long time now. Both of them started their career as models. Sidharth Shukla went on from there to win the title of the world's best male model in Turkey. After a successful modelling career, his stint in the TV industry was also a successful one. The hunk's popularity has soared after Bigg Boss 13.

He was last seen on the web show, Broken But Beautiful 3 where he was paired with Sonia Rathee. His intense performance won him a lot of acclaim. We are now waiting for his next project, which he might announce in while. He was last seen on Dance Deewane 3 with his friend, Shehnaaz Gill.