Epic Throwback! Sidharth Shukla's picture from the 2004 Gladrags Manhunt Finale goes viral; Abhinav Shukla is also seen with him as a finalist

Epic Throwback! Sidharth Shukla and Abhinav Shukla's picture from the Gladrags Manhunt 2004 has gone viral after it was shared by Rahul Jagtiani