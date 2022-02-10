and make for one of the most IT on-screen couples of ITV. Erica has been sharing a lot of BTS content from Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi on her Instagram handle. And the actress has been creating memes on herself with some cute and adorable BTS from the sets of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 and boy, they are so entertaining. Erica recently shared some pics with Shaheer Sheikh and created a meme out of it. ShaRica fans are super happy that Erica has been sharing pic and videos from Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. Also Read - Naagin 6 actress Mahekk Chahal reveals about her and Tejasswi Prakash's roles; her favourite Naagin and much more

Talking about her latest post, in the pictures that Erica shared, we see Dev and Sonakshi on the bed in conversation. Dev flaunted his muscles while Sonakshi looks on. She captioned the post, meme-ing Shaheer, "Me after going to the gym for a day. " dekho mere muscles , maine born-vita piya hai " Swipe left to see ghar walo ke reactions." The second picture is a BTS of herself, and Cheshta Bhagat. And boy, it's so funny. Even Shaheer liked her post. Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erica J Fernandes (@iam_ejf)

Isn't she a cutie? Recently, in her Instagram stories, Erica had shared a poll result of one of her other memes. Erica had shared a collage in which she had shared pictures of 'You waking up on your own' vs 'Your mom waking you up'. Check out the poll result here:

Meanwhile, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 wrapped up a couple of months ago. The actress was very unhappy with the way her character had shaped up on the show in the third season. As they wrapped up the show, Erica had slammed everyone who blamed her for the show shutting shop on TV in a hard-hitting post.