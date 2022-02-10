Erica Fernandes is on a meme-fest; shares pictures with Shaheer Sheikh from Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3; ShaRica fans shower love 

Erica Fernandes shared a picture with Shaheer Sheikh on Instagram from Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 and turned it into a meme. Check out the post below: