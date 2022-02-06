In June 2020, had put an end to the rumours of dating her Kasautii Zindagii Kay costar by revealing that she was not single. She had said that she has been in a relationship with a person who does not belong to the entertainment industry in a live chat on Instagram. She also spoke about her bond with her beau saying that it's been 3 years and they are very good friends. She added that they speak about all kinds of nonsense and he doesn't like watching her romance any other guy on screen. She had also said that her link-up rumours with Parth and previous co-star forced her to speak about her love life in public because somewhere it was having an effect on her love life. However, Erica has now broken up with her boyfriend and opened up about her post-breakup ordeal. Also Read - Erica Fernandes claims she was skinny-shamed in South film industry; reveals 'they used to put padding everywhere'

"It was kind of an off-and-on relationship that I had for about three and a half years. But, it didn't work. People comment on why have I never mentioned who was my boyfriend at that point of time. Because I have never mentioned anybody's names before because that's respect. You know, no one wants the world to know their name or who I am with. That's the respect I have shown. It should be like that," Erica told Bollywood Bubble.

Though the post-breakup phase was quite difficult for Erica, she has learnt her lessons from it and made her choices very clear. "I have fallen twice and become stronger. And that has made me a very strong person. So, the next person I know, I know I'm not going to have someone who takes me for granted," she concluded.

In the same interview, Erica also revealed that she was thin-shamed when she entered South Film industry. She spoke about how the South Film industry used to be obsessed with showcasing volumptous women and she had to put stuffing everywhere to match up to the expectations.