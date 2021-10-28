In a shocking development, announced on Wednesday that she has quit Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi season 3 over the disappointing portrayal of her character Sonakshi in the daily soap. She penned a long note on Instagram and called out the makers for their hypocrisy for allegedly blaming her for the show's failure as it is about to go off-air soon. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill, Shivangi Joshi, Hina Khan and more – these 12 popular TV actresses' physical transformations will leave you STUNNED

Unhappy with how her character Sonakshi was made to look weak and confused, contrary to the previous two seasons wherein she was seen someone as strong, smart and balanced, Erica said that she had to make a difficult choice in choosing between her self-respect and and a show so dear to her. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shaheer Sheikh-Erica Fernandes starrer Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 to go off-air, Mayank Arora to play Kairav in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more

"I hope you'll always remember Sonakshi from the first 2 seasons and not how weak and confused she was made to look this season where in, in the first 2 seasons putting aside everything else. she at least had a job and an office to go to and not where she had to sit at home doing just nothing. Sometimes when you have to choose between your self-respect and a show so dear. you have to make hard decisions. ( not mentioning the various other reasons ) And you can't always take others responsibilities on your shoulders, you have to look after yourself and make choices based on that," she wrote. Also Read - Amid the rumours of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 going off-air, here are the shows which shocked the audience with their abrupt ending

She continued, "For all who were disheartened and disappointed about this season (from all your comments that I read and the trends on Twitter that I witnessed) .. just ask yourself why we all came back to watch this show in the first place, maybe go back watch a couple of episodes from the 1st season and remember us well, for all the efforts we put into making you come back for more, maybe that would bring a smile on your face."

Appreciating the show, Erica said, "Well, we had made a masterpiece years ago but if you remove the master from the masterpiece then you are only left with pieces and Durjoy you were tremendously missed this season. You brought subtlety and wrote with all your very visible heart. The romance was simple but real and touching. The show had very realistic drama and never a negative force which made our show so unique. You had visualised and shaped the show so beautifully while adding your touch to it .. it almost felt like a novel coming to life."

She also thanked the show's director and remembered the fun time she had on the sets with her costars and the rest of the team. However, she didn't mince her words while taking a dig at makers for blaming an individual for the show's failure.

"Ever thought? When a show is successful it is very easy and convenient to say that the success of the show is not because of a particular individual but because of teamwork and the entire team's effort .. but it is so easy to blame a particular individual when a show has to shut! How hypocritically convenient right? To conclude, I would like to thank all those who have supported me through this journey and my decisions be it my team or my Ejfians and KRPKABians Much love, Erica Jennifer Fernandes," Erica concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf)

Dev (Shaheer Sheikh) and Sonakshi (Erica Fernandes) represented the modern day couple in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. They were quite relatable as viewers could see them facing issues similar to the day to day lives of working partners. They were lovingly called Devakshi by their fans.