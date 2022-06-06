Erica Fernandez has been jobless for six months and is finding it tough to get work; here's why

Erica Fernandez is one of the most stunning actresses in the television industry. She is one of the most popular divas and often grabs eyeballs with her fashion sense online. Erica gained fame with Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2 and Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. While she is trying her luck in web series and films too. However, she is finding it tough to get work as she has mentioned not doing extremely hot scenes on OTT. While there are a lot of actresses who are ready to go all out for their roles, to each, his own, Erica has decided to not do bold scenes.

In an interaction with Hindustan Times, Erica mentioned that it's been six months since he has been finding it tough to get work, however, she is okay with it. "Right now, all kinds of projects from the TV and OTT world are coming my way, but I am limiting my options because of what I am comfortable doing, and what I don’t want to do. I am not doing extremely bold scenes".

Erica is finding it tough to get work as she has said 'NO' to excessive bold scenes

She even mentioned that she doesn't have any qualms in doing bold scenes, but there are some offers that she has received that had demanded her to go extremely bold and she wouldn't want to cross the line that she has set for herself and so she is finding it tough to get work. Revealing more on the same, she added, "Most of the roles that I have been offered have that kind of content. I am comfortable performing intimate scenes to a certain level. But right now, the requirements for such things are above my limit. To narrow it down, it makes it tough for me to choose a project".

Having said that Erica even said that she doesn't have problems with other actresses going bold but she will never do something which will make her uncomfortable. Erica had quit Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 and is yet to get a sign a project.