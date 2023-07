Taraak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been in the news since start of 2023. And unfortunately most of the headlines have not been heartening ones. The worst happened when Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal accused producer Asit Modi of sexual harassment. She said that he made indecent advances towards her when they shot a segment in Singapore. The actress spoke about how they had no concern for the actors and would treat them in a dehumanizing manner. Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal also said the unit was misogynistic and women actors hardly got any respect for their time or effort. Priya Ahuja who was known as Rita Reporter also left the show some years back. Also Read - Naagin 3, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Taraak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah - Here are the top 10 shows of the week

Yesterday, the two ladies came together and posted a reel. We can see them do the Lavani there. We do not know if it is for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The makeup was done by Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal. While Priya wore a plum purple coloured saree, Jennifer was in a bright orange one. Take a look at the reel of the gorgeous ladies... Also Read - Sara Khan, Dilip Joshi, Naagin 3 - here is a look at what made news in the world of TV

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya Ahuja Rajda (@priyaahujarajda)

Netizens loved seeing the two women together. Malav Rajda who was the former director of Taraak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah also reacted on the post. He is the husband of Priya Ahuja. Netizens loved to see the two back together. Some even made fun asking if they were making a web show on the life of Asit Modi. Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal has filed a FIR on him at the Police Station. He has denied all the charges of sexual harassment. The actress did not get much support from the main members of the cast of Taraak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Also Read - Khushboo Tawde of Taraak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame gets engaged!

Trending Now

Priya Ahuja Rajda played the role of Alka in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin after Harshad Arora had made his entry as Dr Satya Adhikari. She was his sister. People liked her bond with Sai aka Ayesha Singh.