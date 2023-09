Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s current storyline is getting all the attention from the audience. Post Abhinav’s death, people have been waiting for Abhimanyu and Akshara’s kove story to begin again. The story is slowly moving forward right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are co-parenting Abhir. They are helping him to com out of the storm that came in his life after Abhinav passed away. Also Read - Exclusive: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Ami Trivedi reacts to rumours of Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod's exit and leap

Abhimanyu is now concentrating on Abhir and wants to give him all the love and happiness. Recently, we saw the Janmashtami celebrations happening on the show. The place where they have gathered catches fire and we see Abhir and Manjari stuck inside.

The promo of the latest episode shows that Abhimanyu saves another child instead of his mother and hence she lands in the hospital. Manjari's condition is serious and Mahima blames Abhimanyu for this.

Ami Trivedi reveals if she is quitting YRKKH or not

There have been rumours that Manjari will die in the show and however, nothing has been confirmed. Now, Ami Trivedi who plays the role of Manjari spoke to BollywoodLife exclusively and reacted to these reports of her exit from the show.

She shared, “I have not seen the promo actually. Secondly, I haven’t been told that I am leaving the show or anything like that. So, the track is going on. The scenes we are shooting are very cut to cut. The sequences are happening very fast like if the shoot is happening today, it is telecast a day after immediately.”

Well, this means Manjari is not leaving for sure. It would be interesting to see how Abhimanyu will handle this situation and get his mother out of this condition.

Rumours about the leap

The show has been in the news for the rumours about the generation leap happening. It is being said that Abhimanyu and Akshara’s story will now end and new leads will take place. It was reported that Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod will be quitting the show soon. However, producer Rajan Shahi had confirmed that nothing like that is happening, and no one is leaving the show.

But the rumours of this leap do not stop. A new story about the leap keeps cropping up every day.