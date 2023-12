Actor Mohit Malik who is known for his notable performances in television serial like Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala and Doli Armaano ki is currently working in DKP production Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. The production house is owned by Rajan Shahi. Once touted to be the most celebrated production team in television industry, off late the company has been in news for all the wrong reasons. Actors like Paras Kalnawat, Ritvik Arora has openly bashed DKP for its unprofessionalism whereas Harshad Chopda decided to exit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai due to unresolved issues with Rajan Shahi and team. However, Mohit Malik begs to differ from his fellow actors and termed DKP Production as the most professional production house.

Mohit Malik refutes rumours of DKP being toxic place to work

Mohit Malik is currently playing the role of Kunal in DKP's Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. In an exclusive conversation we asked Mohit if Rajan Shahi and his team is unprofessional to work, the actor said, "This is not true at all. I really don't know where such rumours come from. I can't speak about others but my experience with Rajan Shahi and his team has been wonderful. This is one of the most professional production houses for actors, creatives and crew members." Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Samridhii Shukla reacts to the new cast getting hate; says 'We do feel bad'

Mohit whose recent web series Chamak released few days ago further added, "I am an actor who prefers leaving the show rather than working in a toxic environment. I can't bear negativity around me. I have seen Rajan Shahi's hard work behind his shows. He personally lives every character of his show. DKP is the most involved production house whose only vision is to deliver good content and provide a healthy working environment." Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda reacts to fallout with Rajan Shahi

Rajan Shahi's fallout with Paras Kalnawat, Harshad Chopda

While Mohit has only good things to say about Rajan and his team, actors such as Paras Kalnawat and Harshad Chopda has a completely different experience. While Paras has revealed publicly that if given a chance 80 percent of the actors working under DKP Production will run away due to the toxic environment, Harshad who never spoke publicly on his fallout with Rajan Shahi expressed his displeasure by not being present in DKP's recent events.