Temptation Island has been a hit show globally, and the buzz around the Indian season is also high. The team is shooting in a sprawling villa in Alibaug. While we know that Jad Hadid is one of the hot singles in the house, the show will also have some couples. We know the theme of the show where some couples go into a house that is stunning and full of visual pleasures. And there are some 11 hot single men and women who constantly test their relationships. Karan Kundrra and Mouni Roy are going to host the show. Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav is also one of the hosts. He said he will try to instigate the couples to fight.

Now, sources have told us that famous choreographer Sana Johar and his long-time partner Abigail Pande have almost said yes for the show. In the past, we have seen them as finalists on Nach Baliye. Sanam Johar was also the choreographer of Rubina Dilaik for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. The couple are going steady for more than five years now. They are in a live-in relationship as of now. Temptation Island India is going to air on Jio Cinema from November 3, 2023. People are very excited after seeing the BTS, which is coming on social media sites.

Elvish Yadav said that at times people do need to test their relationship. He says that a show like Temptation Island India allows them to do so. Elvish Yadav said that the two couples will live as singles in two villas. They will be meeting with hot singles who will try to attract them. Yadav said that he is more like a co-host of the show. The foreign show is a global success. As per sources, the makers plan to make it a bold affair suitable for watching on OTT. There is going to be a lot of skin show and people will be shown getting intimate on cameras.

Mouni Roy has been a judge on dance reality shows but this is her first time as a host. Karan Kundrra is a pro at it. Let us see how the show pans it. It starts on Jio Cinema from November 3, 2023.