Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is getting all the love. The show is running since 15 years and it is still one of the best on television. Rajan Shahi’s show is now the talk of the town. Jay Soni aka Abhinav passed away and the story is now open for Abhimanyu and Akshara again. People have been eagerly waiting to see the couple reunite. However, the recent rumours have left everyone upset. It is being said that there will be a generation leap in the show. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler alert: Abhimanyu faces family’s wrath as he fails to save Manjari, Akshara stands in support

As per reports, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod will be leaving the show and the new actors will take place. Producer Rajan Shahi did confirm that nothing like that is happening, but the rumours have not stopped yet. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: Abhimanyu’s life is in danger, will Akshara's emotions finally be revealed?

Ami Trivedi reacts to Harshad-Pranali's exit from YRKKH

Hence, BollywoodLife spoke to Ami Trivedi about the rumoured leap and Harshad-Pranali’s exit from the show. She said, “Hum bhi yahi question puch rahe hai. Honestly, mujhe koi idea nahi hai. I am going with the story the way it comes. We are given only two episodes story and we know only that much. So, mujhe honestly nahi pata. Jitna samaj ara hai ki yeh baatein faail rahi hai but let’s see aage chalke kya hoga. Hume kuch nahi bataya gaya hai.” Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod's romantic dance rehearsal goes viral; AbhiRa fans can't keep calm

(We are also asking the same question. Honestly, I have no idea. I am going with the story the way it comes. We are given only two episodes story and we know only that much. So, I honestly don’t know. These stories are spreading everywhere but let’s see what happens in the future. We are not told anything about the leap.)

Should AbhiRa end so soon?

She was asked if it would be fair to end Abhimanyu and Akshara aka AbhiRa’s love story so soon. Ami quickly said, “Nahi bilkul nahi. I don’t want AbhiRa to get over. It is loved so much. It is getting appreciated so much. Akshara ko mere ghar ki bahu toh banne do. Vo banti hai aur chali jati hai. Toh main nahi chahti ki AbhiRa end ho but as I said I am taking each day as it comes. Jaise makers bata rahe hai hum karte jare hai.”

(No. I don’t want AbhiRa to get over. It is loved so much. It is getting appreciated so much. Let Akshara be my daughter-in-law atleast. She comes home and leaves. So, I don’t want AbhiRa to end but as I said I am taking each day as it comes. We do as the makers tell us.)

Ami Trivedi plays the role of Manjari Birla in the show. She has been loved by the audience for her performance.